Report: Barkley expected to return from ankle injury on MNF

With 15 days in between games, the New York Giants have moved closer to full strength. Running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas did not appear on the inactive list for Monday night's game in Tampa Bay, paving the way for the return of two key players on offense. Barkley hasn't played since injuring his ankle early in the game in Dallas on Oct. 10 but practiced on a limited basis every day this week. Thomas, who was activated off injured reserve among a series of gameday roster moves, practiced all week after missing the last three and four of the last five games with foot and ankle injuries.

