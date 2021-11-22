ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Barkley expected to return from ankle injury on MNF

By Alex Chippin
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to return from an ankle injury on Monday Night Football versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a four-game absence, sources told ESPN's Jordan...

www.thescore.com

