ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Can Banks’ Relationship With FIS, Fiserv, And Jack Henry Be Fixed?

By Ron Shevlin
Forbes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Big 3” in bank technology—FIS, Fiserv, and Jack Henry—dominate the market for core banking systems and provide many of the ancillary and functional systems that banks and credit unions run. Talking to bankers about their technology provider relationships elicits a range of emotions. In Cornerstone Advisors’ What’s Going...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

30+% of Brits Ditched Their Bank During Pandemic: FIS Study

More than 30 per cent of British consumers have entered a new banking relationship with a financial institution or non-bank service provider during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report released from financial technology provider FIS. The FIS PACE Survey examines how UK consumers have altered the way they shop, bank and pay in response to the pandemic.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seeking Alpha

Fiserv: The Payments Industry Is Under Fire

The payments industry as a whole has been struggling. Now almost two months since my last article, Fiserv (FISV) has become a battleground stock. The comments section of my last article is a great example. Some think Fiserv is an incompetent legacy player being destroyed by their management. Others think their defensive position bolstered by a respectable valuation and a cash generative business provides them with a buying opportunity backed by a margin of safety. The answer is most likely between those two, but I tend to side closer to the latter in this instance.
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Bank of Queensland Continues Tech Modernization with Move to Cloud-enabled Debit Card Management from Fiserv

Is bringing an improved set of capabilities to debit card holders as part of the banking institution’s extensive digital offering. With the migration of its debit cards to the FirstVision platform from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a provider of payments and financial services tech, the bank may provide in-demand functionality including the ability for clients to add cards to their virtual wallets and pay using wearables.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiserv#Business Banking#Financial Services#Fis#American Banker#Cornerstone#Kbw#Qaba#Jack Henry Associates#Data
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Point Nine partners with FIS

Point Nine, Cyprus-based regulatory reporting firm has partnered with US-based listed fortune 500 company FIS. The collaboration will aid the extension of Point Nine’s service, which uses their in-house proprietary technology to provide an in-class solution to customers and regulatory reporting requirements, to FIS’ customers, “ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and transparency”.
BUSINESS
The Drum

How can agencies make the most of the data relationship?

As part of our Data deep dive, The Drum invited three experts from its network of agencies on to discuss all things data. Whether that's examining potential headwinds in the use of data, how it's fundamentally empowering our clients, or how we approach that client-user relationship as a third party - these guests break down the opportunities around data.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Where Fiserv Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fiserv has an average price target of $122.0 with a high of $145.00 and a low of $108.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
pymnts.com

Indonesians Can Open Bank Account with GoJek App

Digital wallet GoPay is teaming with Bank Jago, the technology bank from Indonesia, to work on more streamlined digital banking to help the vast number of unbanked and underbanked people in the country, a press release says. Under the partnership, the Gojek application will enable customers to open a Jago...
WORLD
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
STOCKS
protocol.com

‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Cryptocurrency valuations are softening in the near term. But the future is still bright. Investors should bet on assets with brand recognition and compelling use cases. The two tokens below have what it takes to meet these criteria. Cryptocurrency assets are flashing signs of weakness in the latter half of...
STOCKS
Forbes

Is Verizon Stock Undervalued?

Verizon stock (NYSE: VZ) which currently trades at less than $52 per share, is still 16% below the levels seen at the beginning of 2020 and 11% below February 2020 level, just before the coronavirus pandemic. VZ stock has gained less than 3% from its March 2020 lows of $50 compared to a 110% jump in the S&P 500 from its lows. The stock has underperformed the market because the fall in the stock in the first place during the pandemic was much lower than that of the overall market, as its business was not as affected as most other industries were. This was reflected in the 2.2% growth in its wireless service revenue in 2020 (pandemic year), which is the largest revenue segment for Verizon. Wireless service revenue is expected to grow another 3% in 2021 led by higher-priced unlimited plans. The company plans to add homes and businesses at a faster rate to its 5G network in the coming quarters. Verizon expects to provide 5G service to 15 million homes in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Thus, expectations of faster 5G expansion and growth in the wireless business has led to a rise in the stock in the last few months. Continued growth will likely see the stock rising a little more than 15% in the near term. Having said that, Verizon still lags its close competitors in adding new postpaid phone customers (most valuable for a telecom company). Thus, we do not think there will be a very significant upside in the company’s stock in the near term. Our conclusion is based on the comparative analysis of the performance of Verizon stock during the 2008 recession vs now in our dashboard.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

10 things before the opening bell

Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. 1. Panic breaks the Thanksgiving mood. News of a potentially vaccine-resistant new COVID-19 variant emerged in southern Africa. Fears that Omicron was the new Delta had countries scrambling to bring in travel bans. But Monday is looking brighter, after the weekend brought...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy