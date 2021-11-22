Can Banks’ Relationship With FIS, Fiserv, And Jack Henry Be Fixed?

Verizon stock (NYSE: VZ) which currently trades at less than $52 per share, is still 16% below the levels seen at the beginning of 2020 and 11% below February 2020 level, just before the coronavirus pandemic. VZ stock has gained less than 3% from its March 2020 lows of $50 compared to a 110% jump in the S&P 500 from its lows. The stock has underperformed the market because the fall in the stock in the first place during the pandemic was much lower than that of the overall market, as its business was not as affected as most other industries were. This was reflected in the 2.2% growth in its wireless service revenue in 2020 (pandemic year), which is the largest revenue segment for Verizon. Wireless service revenue is expected to grow another 3% in 2021 led by higher-priced unlimited plans. The company plans to add homes and businesses at a faster rate to its 5G network in the coming quarters. Verizon expects to provide 5G service to 15 million homes in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Thus, expectations of faster 5G expansion and growth in the wireless business has led to a rise in the stock in the last few months. Continued growth will likely see the stock rising a little more than 15% in the near term. Having said that, Verizon still lags its close competitors in adding new postpaid phone customers (most valuable for a telecom company). Thus, we do not think there will be a very significant upside in the company’s stock in the near term. Our conclusion is based on the comparative analysis of the performance of Verizon stock during the 2008 recession vs now in our dashboard.

