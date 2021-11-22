Josh Rogosin

Stephen Sondheim, an iconic fixture in the world of American musical theater with work spanning over half a century, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by an announcement from his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas (via The New York Times), who indicated that the passing occurred on Friday, November 26th, and that Sondheim had celebrated Thanksgiving with friends the day prior. Sondheim is regarded to be an influential part of 20th-century musical theater, composing the music and lyrics for productions such as Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and Into the Woods, as well as the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO