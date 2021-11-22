Santa’s reindeer could get competition from Pendleton-based delivery drones

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to announce the successful initial tests of its next generation Sparrow drone. The next generation Sparrow, to be commercialized as the Canary, successfully passed first tests. Flight range and cargo capacity of the Canary will be confirmed via future testing but it is expected to have a range of approximately ~20km+ and cargo capacity of 4.5kg. Features include a new motor configuration, next generation smart battery technology, touchless cargo drop functionality, a future optional public announcement system and an optional aircraft parachute. This new functionality is expected to unlock potential customer use-cases and facilitate future flights over people to open new, commercially addressable future markets in urban and residential areas for B2B and also B2C retail residential deliveries.

