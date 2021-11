Connecticut based R&B/Pop singer-songwriter Michael Minelli has given fans a taste of his upcoming solo album with the latest release “Somebody Else.” With a feature on CBS This Morning, a song previously featured on ESPN and another that ended up in strong rotation on a national radio station, a performance at the Lakers/Suns game and nearly 90,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Minelli has already had a career worth striving for – but he isn’t slowing down yet. Following up the collaborative album, I Know What You’re Thinking with rapper Futuristic that released in April 2021, Minelli looks to get back into an R&B driven sound with the latest release and the solo album, A Long Way Home expected to arrive in 2022. The talented singer and songwriter took some time to hang with All Access to talk about the latest single, how Jackson 5‘s “ABC” served as his introduction to a music career, how he handles being so vulnerable in his music and so much MORE. Check out the full interview below:

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO