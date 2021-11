Academic advisors are essential in guiding college students to success, as registering for classes and meeting certain course requirements can be a difficult thing to navigate. By assigning each student an advisor to assist them personally during their college career, a school can keep students on the right track and ensure that they earn a degree in their chosen major. Although not impossible, it would be much more difficult for someone to go through this without any guidance or advice on academics, especially if it is foreign to them. With the process of registering for Spring 2022 classes beginning, advisors are in their prime time for helping students.

