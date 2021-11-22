Facebook Seller Encounters Entitled Cheapskate & Trolls Her Hard

It’s early on a Tuesday night in October, and Frances Haugen and I are at a bright restaurant in a dark corner of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico—a few blocks from the Castillo de San Cristóbal. No one here recognizes her, even though she’s been on every TV and across the internet for weeks. She’s telling me how, as a product manager at Facebook, she secretly gathered more than 20,000 scanned pages of internal corporate documents over the course of a few months in 2021. “I was shocked I never got caught,” the 37-year-old says. “But no one was looking.”

