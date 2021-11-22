ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan's reinstated premier says government to be independent

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudan's reinstated prime minister said in an interview that aired Monday that he will...

www.timesdaily.com

wtmj.com

Officials: Sudan’s military agrees to reinstate ousted PM

CAIRO (AP) — Military and government officials say a deal has been reached between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The officials also said Sunday that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party.
WORLD
Idaho8.com

Sudan’s military chief reinstates prime minister ousted after last month’s coup

Sudan’s military chief on Sunday reinstated Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister, almost a month after he was ousted in a military takeover. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan appeared with Hamdok at a signing ceremony in the Presidential Palace, according to a live video broadcast on state television. The deal agreed upon...
WORLD
newsitem.com

EXPLAINER: What does PM's reinstatement mean for Sudan?

The reinstatement of Sudan's prime minister after weeks under house arrest was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup, but it leaves the country's transition to democracy mired in crisis. The military reached a deal with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday that would reinstate him as...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

What reinstating Sudan’s prime minister means for the country

The reinstatement of Sudan’s prime minister after weeks under house arrest was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup, but it leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis. The military reached a deal with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday that would reinstate him as...
POLITICS
wpsu.org

Sudan's civilian prime minister has been reinstated, but the protests aren't over yet

A month after a coup ousted civilian leaders in Sudan, protesters demanded a return to civilian rule. And the military seems to be walking back its power grab. The military has reinstated the civilian prime minister, but as recently as today the streets were once again filled with protesters calling on the military to stop its involvement in running the country.
PROTESTS
