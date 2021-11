It’s been several days since anyone has been able to confirm the whereabouts or safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who was recently censored by the Chinese government after accusing a prominent politician of sexual assault. The #WhereIsPengShuai? hashtag has been trending for days, yet Peng’s location is unknown. Below, find answers to all your questions about the athlete—or, at least, all the answers that we have at the moment.

