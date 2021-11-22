ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Arcane’ Teasing Mel Medara As A New ‘League Of Legends’ Champion?

By Paul Tassi
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was often asked if you needed to know anything about League of Legends in order to enjoy Arcane on Netflix. The answer was a resounding no, as Arcane does a great job of worldbuilding and character development all on its own, but obviously League of Legends players were able to...

dexerto.com

Colorful League of Legends Arcane Jinx cosplay is Silco’s perfect weapon

League of Legends’ now iconic Netflix show, Arcane, has taken the world by storm, and in order to celebrate the LoL series getting a second season, one cosplayer has created the perfect Jinx cosplay. As the first chapter of Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired story, Arcane, comes to a dramatic...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Teases Major Legend of Zelda Announcement

The Game Awards 2021 will have some special news for fans of The Legend of Zelda, according to a prominent Nintendo insider. To celebrate the 35-year anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo released a Nintendo Switch remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. And so far, the series' 35-year anniversary has been limited to this re-release. However, while the anniversary is coming to an end soon, it sounds like Nintendo may send it off with a bang.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PUBG Mobile’s new mode will let you play as champions from Arcane

Tencent is bringing a new mode to PUBG Mobile, which allows players to battle as League of Legends champions. The battle royale game is partnering with Riot’s animated series, Arcane, to bring Runeterra to PUBG Mobile. The first look at this new mode was revealed in a post yesterday. You will be able to play as Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jayce on the streets of Piltover and Zaun. The video also shows that the champions are equipped with a special ability as they compete against each other.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Kevin Alejandro
Person
Ella Purnell
cogconnected.com

Arcane Themed League of Legend Cosmetics coming to Among Us

Players Will Be Able to Dress as League of Legend Champions in Among Us. InnerSloth’s Among Us has certainly been one of the biggest hits in gaming this year, and it shows. The social deduction game has been able to go to multi-platform, with deluxe copies being available to buy on December 14, 2021, for PlayStation and Xbox. But another sign that Among Us is a platform to pay attention to is how it’s being used to promote one of the newest shows on Netflix, called Arcane. Arcane, an animated series Riot Games’ League of Legends franchise, explores the world lore and the characters of the League of Legends franchise, particularly focusing on the relationship between two characters, Jinx and Vi. So as part of the celebration and promotion of the animated series, players can now enjoy some new cosmetic additions themed around the League of Legends champions.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Conv/rgence: A League of Legends Story revealed as new LoL platformer

With a very attractive artwork, Double Stallion brings us this adventure with Ekko as the main character. Perhaps the longest-running game of all those presented today, Conv/rgence: A League of Legends Story returns at today’s Nintendo x Riot Forge event two years after its first reveal. This new game from Double Stallion games presents a story of the beloved League of Legends champion, Ekko, in a 2D platformer with incredible artwork.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Piltover Council#Hextech#Noxian#Solarian#Og League
dexerto.com

xQc reveals his biggest problem with League of Legends Arcane series

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel feels that Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired Netflix show Arcane is missing some emotional depth. Released on November 6, Arcane has filled the void for many League of Legends fans seeking more lore. Some players have waited years for Riot to make their own cinematic series, and the Netflix hit is exactly what was desired.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends Act II

EJ Moreno with a video review of the second act of Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends…. Arcane started off strong with its Act One, and the series is staying strong with an even better Act Two. Critic EJ Moreno breaks down all three episodes of the new League of Legends series and predicts how Act Three will end the first season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Arcane: League of Legends Season 2 Confirmed by Netflix

Riot Games and Netflix have officially announced that the League of Legends animated series Arcane has been renewed for a second season. The news comes just shortly after Act 3 (the show's final 3 episodes) was released on Netflix this weekend. While they haven't revealed many details regarding Arcane Season...
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

How Arcane has totally changed League of Legends meta in Season 12 preseason

Arcane, the hit League of Legends show, hasn’t just taken over Netflix ⁠⁠— it’s completely changed the game’s meta. As Season 12’s preseason starts, fan-favorite champions from the show like Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, and Jayce have seen a surge in playrate. Arcane has been a roaring success for Riot Games,...
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.7 now live: brings League of Legends, Arcane themed event, new gameplay features, and more

Earlier today, Krafton released version 1.7 of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) to both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The update features the new ‘League of Legends, Arcane,’ Netflix series, based event called the Mirror World Theme mode. The update also brings new gameplay elements and mechanics like piggybacking and grenade indicators. The former will allow the players to pick up a downed teammate or enemy.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Arcane's success sees pick rates for the show's characters in League of Legends rocket

One of 2021's pleasant surprises is that Arcane, the animated League of Legends series on Netflix, is pretty good. Steven Messner even went so far as to call it "stunning." Such plaudits have gone alongside popular success, with the show currently the second most-watched on Netflix after Squid Game: Which it even briefly dethroned for a few days, per stats-tracking site Flixpatrol (this site calculates its stats based on Netflix's own daily top 10s).
TV SERIES
Forbes

Forbes

287K+
Followers
86K+
Post
206M+
Views
