See BTS win big and perform at the American Music Awards

greensboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was K-pop group BTS' night at the American Music Awards....

greensboro.com

buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
greensboro.com

MercyMe to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Contemporary Christian music band MercyMe will bring its inhale (exhale) Tour on March 13 to the Greensboro Coliseum. The continuation of its fall tour will hit 36 cities across the U.S. The band Rend Collective and singer-songwriter Andrew Ripp will open the show, the coliseum said in Friday's...
greensboro.com

Theater show 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — It's not the famous singing duo themselves, but the internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will make a national tour stop on March 13 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the...
