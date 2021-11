The week before Thanksgiving has arrived, and the Minnesota Gophers fall and winter sports are in full swing. Saturday will be one of the busiest days for Gopher athletics in some time, and we have all your details on how to see all of the action here. Two Gopher teams go for an NCAA Championship Saturday morning, while an NCAA and Olympic Champion steps back onto the mat for the first time since Tokyo Saturday night. Throw in four hockey games, a couple of basketball games and a huge home volleyball finale....whew.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO