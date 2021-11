The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly getting healthier, they picked up a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and they continue their five-game homestand tonight against the (surprisingly frisky) Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks are 7-8 on the season and, for those of you who care about the standings this early in the season, they are only a few games out of first place in the East! Things are slowly improving!

