Here Are The Holiday Budgets Michigan Residents Should Plan For

Spending money for the holidays can get out of hand if you don't have a budget before you start shopping.

If you're looking to stick to a budget this year but don't know where to start, WalletHub released a report on the maximum holiday budget for residents in 570 U.S. cities.

"This year, holiday shopping may be more stressful than usual considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on many people's finances. However, holiday sales still grew 8.3% last year despite the pandemic, so it's likely we will see even better growth this year now that conditions have been improving."

On top of the financial hardships from the pandemic, credit card debt is also on the rise .

"In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday shoppers also face difficulties from credit card debt. In 2021, the average household credit card debt is $7,854, according to WalletHub's data. At the beginning of 2021, there was over $900 billion in total credit card debt, and WalletHub projects a net increase of around $100 billion this year."

To find the budgets for residents of 570 U.S. cities, WalletHub looked at five key components when searching through data:

Age Debt-to-Income Ratio Income Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio

So, what did the report say Michigan residents in various cities should budget for their holiday spending?

No. 16: Troy - $2,524

No. 21: Rochester Hills - $2,338

No. 35: Livonia - $1,998

No. 50: Farmington Hills - $1,753

No. 86: Ann Arbor - $1,457

No. 94: Sterling Heights - $1,391

No. 135: Wyoming - $1,200

No. 136: Southfield - $1,199

No. 165: Westland - $1,107

No. 172: Warren - $1,087

No. 357: Dearborn - $795

No. 404: Grand Rapids - $746

No. 451: Detroit - $697

No. 504: Kalamazoo - $638

No. 511: Lansing - $628

No. 565: Flint - $395

Click here to see the full report.