After World War II ended, America saw a significant increase in the number of children being born; the resulting population became baby boomers. They, in turn, gave birth to Gen X and millennials. Back in 2020, Pew Research Center reported that the number of adult millennials officially outnumbered baby boomers. Clearly, boomers had plenty of kids of their own. But this trend seems primed to break now, as more and more Americans are saying they don’t want to have children at all and parenthood is not for them.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO