10 Reasons Why Launching A Podcast Series In Business Improves Brand Marketing Appeal

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. Ruby, Java, Python, Node, PHP... while you might not be a developer or directly work in digital, if you work in marketing, you’ve almost certainly heard of these. They’re all programming languages for websites. Think of it like cooking a recipe. The cook is the computer, the recipe writer the programmer and the recipe the instructions telling the cook exactly what to do. Just like human languages, there are thousands in existence, with those mentioned the most popular and therefore famous. Many of the world’s biggest websites, such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, use several languages in combination to execute all the complex requirements they need.

