Nvidia Stock Is Set To Soar Higher as It Rides Blowout Quarterly Results

By Vandita Jadeja
InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

Tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become a hot favorite of investors for several reasons. It is one stock that will not let you down and continues to grow. NVDA stock has grown more than 125% this year and there are several drivers that keep the stock moving. The shares...

investorplace.com

Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BTIG Bumps Up Snowflake Price Target By 19%, Remains Bullish

BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the price target on Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) to $421 from $353, implying a 16.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy ahead of its Q3 results. After speaking with different partners and customers of the company, he is highly confident in his forecasts, given the broader demand and competitive trends in the cloud data analytics space.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Soar in 2022

This year was not the kindest to some high-flying tech stocks. Despite making critical gains in its business, Pinterest stock declined. Lemonade dropped after its IPO hype faded and the Texas freeze temporarily damaged its business. The stock market has been performing amazingly well in 2021. The SPDR S&P 500...
STOCKS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The Hottest Investment Megatrend on Wall Street Is…

The hottest investment theme on Wall Street right now is, undoubtedly, the metaverse. When Facebook officially changed its name to Meta (NASDAQ:FB) and Mark Zuckerberg walked us through a presentation of his company’s vision of the metaverse, lots of folks laughed. But lots of folks also listened, too, and ever...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Corteva Stock Soared in 2021

Management is maintaining guidance in the face of rising costs. There's evidence that Corteva is achieving its strategic objective of expanding product sales under its patents. Corteva has a significant margin expansion opportunity ahead of it. When management teams layout mid-term targets, investors expect them to hit those targets. That's...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Slowing Growth Tempers Recommendation for Shopify

After the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, cloud-based e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) entered into a boom phase of epic proportions. As a result, anyone who happened to own SHOP stock enjoyed a spectacular return on his or her investment. Unlike some other e-commerce companies, Shopify is seller-focused: the company offers...
STOCKS

