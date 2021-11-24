ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AirPods Black Friday deals 2021: Apple’s pro earbuds plummet to just £185 in Amazon’s sale

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WFmc_0d3orVq800

AirPods might just be the hottest Apple accessory of all time. Selling in their tens of millions, they have quickly become a must-have for all iPhone owners, and arguably created the truly wireless earphone market we know today.

There are currently three versions of Apple’s AirPods, the all-new third-gen regular AirPods (£169, Apple.com ), which are available with or without wireless charging. Then there are the pricier AirPods pro (£239, Apple.com ), which feature active noise cancelling, and the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones (£549, Apple.com ).

AirPods are rarely ever on sale, but we’re firmly in Black Friday territory now and prices on Apple’s hottest bits of tech are being slashed left, right and centre, making it the perfect time to pick up the company’s wildly popular pro earbuds.

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods pro for just £185 with the new and updated MagSafe wireless charging case. So you’ll be saving a massive £54 in this early Black Friday deal.

While we expect the price of Apple’s premium wireless earbuds to fall even further in the coming days, AirPods deals are either fleeting, easy to miss or, worse, sell out before you even have the chance to get them into your basket. If you want to ensure you bag the AirPods pro at a discount, then this early deal is a steal, and is the lowest price we’ve seen them sell for at Amazon.

Read more:

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqFUE_0d3orVq800

When we’re not in the middle of a big sales event, the Apple AirPods pro can be a pretty pricey purchase. But in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost.

In our review of the earbuds , our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. They have a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk ), but have smaller stems, so don’t stick out of your lugholes so obtrusively. They feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you.

As for the sound quality? Our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. You also get the new AirPods MagSafe wireless charging case with the pros, which was only released last month. With a saving of £54 right now, this is a bargain.

Buy now

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £119, now £99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI8RZ_0d3orVq800

If you don’t want to shell out for the AirPods pro, then the 2nd gen AirPods are also on sale this Black Friday, with a number of retailers slashing the buds to just under £100 for the first time ever.

In our review of the buds, our writer said that “the second-generation versions are a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely convenient”.

The in-ear white plastic tips have a one-size-fits-all design. This might not suit everyone, but our writer found that the buds “fitted comfortably and securely” in their ears, “even when running and in the gym”. With a saving of £20, there has never been a better time to buy a pair.

Buy now

Apple AirPods max: Was £549, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbl0E_0d3orVq800

If you’re after a pair of over-ears, then you’re not going to want to miss out on this discount on the Apple AirPods max, which are some of the best wireless headphones around, especially for iPhone users.

But they’re not cheap, and they’re rarely ever on sale... until now. Amazon is currently offering a 22 per cent saving for Black Friday. Our writer praised the spatial audio feature in their review of the best wireless headphones : “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again, giving you a new perspective on what you’re listening to.”

Buy now

Are AirPods going on sale for Black Friday?

The regular AirPods are prime candidates for receiving a Black Friday 2021 discount. The earphones are often on sale throughout the year anyway (although not directly from Apple), so discounts during the mammoth shopping bonanza of the year are to be expected.

Apple doesn’t tend to get involved with sales itself, but retailers like Currys , Very, John Lewis , Amazon , Argos and others are all likely to lower their prices for a limited time.

The AirPods pro should also see an even bigger price cut over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday , just like last year, and we should also see some deals on the flagship AirPods max too. That £549 price tag has always felt a little on the high side, so there’s plenty of room for some retailers to put Apple’s first-ever over-ear headphones on sale.

When will Black Friday AirPods deals start in 2021?

Black Friday lands on 26 November this year, with Cyber Monday taking place three days later on 29 November. But retailers like to run deals right across the weekend in-between and some, like Amazon, might kick-start the sale season weeks before Black Friday itself. In 2020, Amazon announced deals four weeks before the Black Friday weekend, which was two weeks longer than the early deals that it had offered in 2019.

As such, we wouldn’t be surprised if the likes of Amazon begin their Black Friday event as early as the beginning of November. There’s no way of knowing exactly when AirPods deals will land, but you can be sure that the IndyBest team will be all over Black Friday, updating our buying guides throughout the shopping saga to bring you all the latest AirPods deals and discounts.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday AirPods deals?

One thing to know about AirPods is that they are sold by a lot of retailers. There’s Amazon and Very , but also John Lewis, Argos , Currys PC World, and even Aldi. And because AirPods are so popular, you can guarantee that many of these retailers will be hoping to undercut each other during Black Friday . Apart from Apple, of course. Apple won’t budge from its own recommended retail prices, so you’re best off looking elsewhere for a bargain.

What were the best Black Friday AirPods deals last year?

Aldi led the way in 2020, knocking a massive £110 off the price of the regular AirPods with wireless charging case. This took them down from £199.99 to just £89.99, making the Apple earphones an absolute steal.

This was followed by Amazon, whose Cyber Monday 2020 deals included reducing the AirPods pro from £219 to £198. Speaking of the AirPods pro, The Independent ’s technology critic David Phelan said in his review of the best wireless headphones ,: “Apple’s deluxe earbuds offer the best noise-cancelling of any in-ear headphones. They fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely. Three different sizes of silicone eartips are in the box, so you can choose the right size for a perfect fit.

“To help you out, there’s an eartip fit test screen on the phone which plays a short burst of music and can work out if the fit is good or not. The microphones which help with this test and ensure the noise-cancelling is effective also work well for hands-free phone calls,” he added.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TV, appliances, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
whathifi.com

Which Roku TV should you buy on Black Friday?

Roku TVs have an excellent track record and are known for offering brilliant value for anyone looking for a budget TV with a massive app offering – but which Roku TV should you buy this Black Friday?. It almost goes without saying that Roku TVs offer a superb operating system...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Black Friday Sales#Amazon Black Friday#Airpods Black#Iphone#Apple Com#Currys Black#Nintendo Switch#Amazon Co Uk
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

TIncluding impressive deals on digital meat thermometers, pumpkin baking molds, and other Thanksgiving must-haves. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Calling all deal hunters! There are sales aplenty to shop this weekend, including marked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got...
RETAIL
The Independent

Dyson’s Black Friday 2021 sale has landed: The best deals to shop on vacuums

The countdown to Black Friday is officially on. With just one day to go, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. During the mammoth weekend of deals, you can enjoy discounts on everything from TVs, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty products.What began as a one-day shopping event in the US, has expanded into a weekend-long period, ending on the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowEvery year, however, the shopping bonanza gets bigger and bigger as more brands participate and greater discounts are unveiled. Much to our...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
WANE 15

13 popular gifts that are already on sale and could sell out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Want to get some online holiday shopping done before you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner? Thousands of items are on sale today, and among them are products that we expect will become the season’s top holiday gift picks. We think they’ll sell out by the end of […]
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops   We’ve been preparing for Black Friday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Discounts on TVs, Cheap Vinyl and Support for Small Businesses

As expected, Amazon is offering a number of Black Friday deals all week long and through Cyber Monday, with top discounts on big screen TVs, headphones, cameras and vacuums. This year, the e-tailer is also doing its part to encourage shopping with small businesses, with a huge promotional push behind the growing number of independent sellers on Amazon.com. The site says customers can shop from thousands of Black Friday deals from small and medium-sized businesses throughout Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event, including deals from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses. Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here How to Shop Amazon and Small Businesses While...
SMALL BUSINESS
Macworld

AirPods Pro vs Beats Fit Pro: Six reasons to skip Apple’s pricey earbuds

There’s no doubt that AirPods are going to be a popular purchase this holiday season—they always are. But if you’re thinking about picking up a pair of AirPods Pro for yourself or a loved one to get that sweet noise-canceling goodness, you should consider another of Apple’s earbuds instead: the newer Beats Fit Pro. Here’s why you should go with the AirPods Pro’s sibling instead.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy