Last week, Spotify announced plans to spend an undisclosed amount of money to acquire Findaway, an audiobook creation and distribution company that plays a major role in the industry. The announcement likely made sense to anyone who’s been paying attention to Spotify’s audio moves, but for those who haven’t, to sum it up plainly: Spotify wants to be the place you consume all audio. This purchase sets it up to achieve that goal. When you open Spotify this time next year, the app will likely highlight an Armchair Expert episode alongside Taylor Swift’s newest single alongside Barack Obama’s newest book. It’ll be a crowded, but potentially powerful, destination.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO