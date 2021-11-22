ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Almanac - Monday 11/22/2021

kalw.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article39 days remain until the end of the year. 29 days until Winter Solstice. In ancient astrology, it is the cusp day between Scorpio and Sagittarius. and sunset will be at 4:53:43 pm. We will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight. Solar noon will be at 11:55:53...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

In French Pantheon, Josephine Baker makes history yet again

PARIS (AP) — France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy, and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France, and Monaco — places where […]
ENTERTAINMENT
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
LIFESTYLE
kalw.org

Dr. LaNada War Jack on the power of Native resistance

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. LaNada War Jack discusses her book, Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life. Dr. War Jack, a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, was the first Native student at UC Berkeley in 1968 and one of the leaders of the Occupation of Alcatraz in 1969. This facilitated certain subsequent government funded policies for Indian tribes nationwide while recovering millions of acres of land back.
BERKELEY, CA
AFP

Josephine Baker to be first black woman immortalised in France's Pantheon

Josephine Baker, the French-American dancer, singer and actress who mesmerised France with performances mocking colonialism and later joined the French Resistance, will become the first black woman to be immortalised in France's Pantheon mausoleum Tuesday. A singer and actress as well as dancer, she adopted France wholeheartedly, taking French nationality upon her marriage to industrialist Jean Lion in 1937.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marjane Satrapi
Person
André Gide
Person
Geraldine Page
Person
John Adams
Person
Benjamin Britten
Person
Kent Nagano
Person
Edward Bernays
Person
Hoagy Carmichael
Person
Mariel Hemingway
Person
Oscar Pistorius
Person
Gunther Schuller
Person
Tina Weymouth
kalw.org

The Mashpee Wampanoag have lived in present-day MA for more than 12,000 years. They're still here.

On this edition of Your Call, Darius Coombs, a Mashpee Wampanoag, discusses the history of his people and the first English settlers who arrived on the Mayflower in 1620. His people have been in what is now Massachusetts and Eastern Rhode Island for over 12,000 years and they're still here today. We discuss what life was like before the settlers arrived and what happened in the years after.
EDUCATION
kalw.org

Binah: Adrienne Rich and Alicia Ostriker

Adrienne Rich’s formally ambitious poetics reflected her commitment to social justice, the anti-war movement, and radical feminism. She presented the program entitled “Hanukkah: Light in Dark Hours” at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in December 2006. Rich passed away in 2012. Alicia Ostriker is a writer of Jewish...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Stocks and oil prices drop as the world reacts to new coronavirus variant omicron

Stock markets around the world tumbled on Friday after scientists in South Africa identified a new, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its biggest single-day drop of the year. At one point, the Dow fell more than 1,000 points before recovering slightly to close...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Elections#Independence Day#Lebanon#Hamas#Canadian#Arab#Israeli#Toy Story
Kansas Reflector

The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Gretchen Eick is an author, educator and publisher in Wichita. Once again, Texas is throwing its weight around like an overgrown and intimidating bully. As the […] The post The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

Today is Monday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2021 with 39 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include French...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 320th day of 2021 with 45 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include Tiberius,...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2021 with 44 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include King...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy