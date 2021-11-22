ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Piers Morgan ‘feared’ he would never hear Derek Draper speak again

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMr8f_0d3orGqT00

Piers Morgan was afraid he would never hear his friend, Derek Draper , speak again as the latter continues to recover from severe Covid-19 .

Draper, who fell ill with coronavirus in March 2020, requires round-the-clock care at home as he continues to recover.

The former political adviser is being cared for by his wife, Kate Garraway , as well as a team of healthcare professionals. He returned home in April this year after spending more than 12 months in hospital.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail , Morgan recalled being on the phone with Garraway last week to speak about filming the last episode of his ITV chat show, Life Stories .

Morgan asked how Draper was doing, to which Garraway replied: “He’s next to me now. Why don’t you ask him yourself?”

The former Good Morning Britain presenter said he was “stunned” by the chance to speak to Draper, as the last time they spoke was “nearly two years ago at my Christmas pub party in December 2019”.

“I just assumed he wouldn’t be capable of any kind of proper conversation, given his condition,” wrote Morgan. Garraway said previously that Draper could only make “minimal” communication and still struggled to speak after being “devastated” by Covid.

When Draper was passed the phone, Morgan said: “Derek! It’s so good to talk to you!”

“There was a slight pause and then I heard a familiar male voice say very clearly and strongly: ‘Hello!’,” he wrote.

Morgan told his friend to “keep battling” and that “we’re all so proud of you”, to which Draper said: “‘Thank you’ - again, very clearly.”

“It was a strange, thrilling experience,” wrote Morgan. “There have been many times when I feared I’d never heard Derek speak again.”

Garraway is set to replace Morgan on Life Stories from early December. She will sit down with the controversial presenter for a tell-all interview for his last time on the show, which will air on Sunday 5 December at 8pm.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle After 'Ellen' Appearance, Remarks That 'Even A Kardashian Would Have Deemed' Street Vendor Prank 'Too Demeaning'

Piers Morgan was not impressed following Meghan Markle's interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance on the talk show on Thursday, November 18. Morgan retweeted a photo of the Suits alum with DeGeneres. "Are they discussing bullying in the workplace?" the reporter quipped. Article...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Piers Morgan
thebrag.com

Piers Morgan comes for Adele in brutal rant about “hypocritical” new album

Piers Morgan was always going to have an outspoken opinion on Adele’s new album and it’s come in the form of a scathing column for The Daily Mail. The former Good Morning Britain host criticised the pop star’s decision to include her young son in a song about her divorce from his dad, Simon Konecki.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail#Itv
countryliving.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's claims they'll be 'back together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would "bring them back together." In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and "change the narrative" around his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

355K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy