ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

See BTS win big and perform at the American Music Awards

Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinners, highlights and photos from the 2021...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
Times and Democrat

'Queens' hopes to earn the TV respect meant for royalty

NEW YORK — When Naturi Naughton read the script for ABC’s new music-inspired drama “Queens,” a feeling of déjà vu rushed through her. “It’s definitely a little eerie to me. When I read the script, I was like, ’Oh, this is what I lived though. I actually experienced some of the drama and breakups and makeups of being in a girl group,” said Naughton, a former member of the 2000s R&B group 3LW. “That sense of identity is one thing that I connect to with my character, Jill. I always felt like I didn’t have enough time to learn who I really was.”
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy