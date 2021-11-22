See BTS win big and perform at the American Music Awards

NEW YORK — When Naturi Naughton read the script for ABC’s new music-inspired drama “Queens,” a feeling of déjà vu rushed through her. “It’s definitely a little eerie to me. When I read the script, I was like, ’Oh, this is what I lived though. I actually experienced some of the drama and breakups and makeups of being in a girl group,” said Naughton, a former member of the 2000s R&B group 3LW. “That sense of identity is one thing that I connect to with my character, Jill. I always felt like I didn’t have enough time to learn who I really was.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO