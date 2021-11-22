ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Power-Ranking Every Match from WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card

By Erik Beaston
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

The Survivor Series pay-per-view was one mired by creative inconsistency, unfulfilled expectations and the overwhelming sense of status quo, but as is almost always the case with WWE extravaganzas, at least the wrestling was good. Sunday's show produced seven matches, five of which were quite good and showcased the...

bleacherreport.com

PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
Popculture

Eric Bischoff Shares Update on Hulk Hogan's Health

Eric Bischoff just shared the latest health update on Hulk Hogan. The former WWE personality and WCW executive talked about Hogan on his 83 Weeks podcast and said Hogan is doing everything he can to stay as healthy as possible. This comes on the heels of Ric Flair sharing his update on Hogan.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Bianca Belair Overcomes 4 vs. 1 Odds to Win Women's Elimination Match for Team Raw

Bianca Belair overcame 4 vs. 1 odds to win the Women's Elimination match for Team Raw at Survivor Series! Although Monday Night Raw had already won the fight for brand supremacy against Friday Night SmackDown at this point in WWE Survivor Series this year, there was still quite a bit of excitement for the Women's Elimination Match. Featuring Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina Vega representing Team Raw, and Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm representing Team SmackDown, the match was an all-out battle for the supremacy between the brans in the women's division and fans had no idea who to expect would get the victory.
WWE
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Hulk Hogan Posts A New Look Photo, Says He’s Down To ‘9th Grade Weight’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently took to Facebook and posted a new look photo of himself. He’s lost a significant amount of weight and captioned the photo with,. Ric Flair recently said that Hogan was dealing with some “really bad health issues,” despite a fan saying he saw Hogan at a recent autograph signing and he “looks great and said he has no idea what Ric Flair is talking about health wise.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage After Becky Lynch Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE.com has released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos is of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returning to gorilla position – with a huge smile on her face – after her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
Bloody Elbow

Watch Jon Jones get ‘humbled’ by Olympic medalist on the mats

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was booted out of Jackson Winkeljohn MMA Academy in October after he was arrested for domestic violence at Caesars Palace the night after a UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. Jones, who has cited alcohol as the reason for his arrest, said he was...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Former Wyatt Family Members Reunite (Photo)

Former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman (aka “The Titan” Adam Scherr) and Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) reunited this weekend. The two were at WrestleCade (a convention/wrestling event) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “Family!!!” Scherr wrote on Twitter. Along with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), the duo formed...
WWE
