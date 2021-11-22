ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card Results

By The Doctor Chris Mueller
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Survivor Series 2021 on Sunday had a short buildup that left most of the matches without real storylines, but the Superstars of WWE usually find a way to make those shows entertaining. Raw defeated SmackDown 2-5 in the battle of the brands. The only matches won by the blue...

bleacherreport.com

ComicBook

Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Survivor Series Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC. – The 2021 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Kayla Braxton welcomes us, and she’s joined on the panel by Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick, plus WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The panel hypes up the fans in the background, then they go over the card for tonight’s pay-per-view. We see video of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair arriving in the back.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Survivor Series live results: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

The stars of Raw and SmackDown will face off as Survivor Series takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight. The pay-per-view will feature four non-title matches pitting the champions of Raw and SmackDown against each other. There will also be two traditional Survivor Series five-on-five elimination tag matches, along with a 25-man battle royal.
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Predictions

Welcome to WWE’s “All-Star Game”. Survivor Series this year just pits Raw versus SmackDown in dreaded “brand warfare” but it makes the show seem more like Whose Line Is It Anyway. The matches are made up, and the wins don’t matter. Regardless, some of the matches are exciting even if they won’t have any storyline impacts. Evan & Javier from the Crossbody of Work podcast are here to predict what is truly a glorified charity show.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Sheamus
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Final build to Survivor Series

SmackDown's go-home show for Survivor Series takes place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut tonight. Last week, Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods ended in a disqualification after The Usos interfered. Reigns had promised to bend the knee if he lost to Woods. After the match, Reigns posed in the ring on one knee as The Usos placed Woods' crown on his head.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

The battle for brand supremacy engulfed WWE Sunday night in Brooklyn as the company presented its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, headlined by Raw's Big E battling SmackDown's Roman Reigns in a match between the WWE and universal champions. The show also saw the real-life animosity between Becky Lynch and Charlotte...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Video, Becky Lynch Issues Pre-Match Statement

– Below is the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. The Kickoff panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick, plus WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The Kickoff will also feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.
WWE
Bleacher Report

B/R Belts: Top WWE, AEW Performances for the Week of November 28

It was a hotly contested week for B/R Belts between WWE and All Elite Wrestling, what with the former's Survivor Series pay-per-view Nov. 21 and strong episodes of Dynamite and Rampage from the competition. There were great performances by the industry's biggest stars and an all-timer of a promo battle...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
