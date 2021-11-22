ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Litecoin Long Term Price Prediction

By Eric Dunne
insidebitcoins.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet up by ex-Google employee Charlie Lee, Litecoin provided investors with a positive ROI the last two years. It went up by 140% in 2020, grabbing people’s attention and being one of the cheaper alternatives to Bitcoin. From December 2020 to May 9th 2021, the coin rose by more...

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Dogecoin, Polkadot increases

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 5.45% to 22 cents. Six additional currencies posted increases Monday. Polkadot (DOTUSD) increased 2.38% to $35.93, and Ripple (XRPUSD) rallied 1.71% to 97 cents.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Where to Buy The Graph (GRT)

The Graph is on a mission to enable decentralized applications to integrate blockchain data more effectively. In fact, the program was created expressly to collect, analyze, and store data from multiple blockchain apps to ease information retrieval via queries. If The Graph can solve critical challenges for dapp developers, it...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

XRP Price Prediction: XRP/USD Valuation Moves in Bearish Channels

XRP/USD – Daily Chart. The Ripple XRP/USD daily chart shows that the crypto coin valuation moves in bearish channel trend lines. The bearish channel trend lines drew to ascertain the correctional path that the market keeps. The 14-day SMA trend line has bent southward, closely touching the 50-day SMA trend line from the top. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region, attempting to indicate a move to the upside. It appears that long position takers may have to brace up for notable rebounding efforts that prices tend to be making around the current support level.
MARKETS
Person
Cardano
invezz.com

Gold price prediction: bearish formation to define direction in the short term

Gold price is still below the crucial $1,800 following subtle movements earlier on Monday. The strengthening US dollar has continued to curb the precious metal's gains. Amid the rising Treasury yields, gold price may remain within a horizontal channel. Gold price movements at the beginning of the week are rather...
BUSINESS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May Spike as the Price Hovers Around $58,275

The Bitcoin price is trading nicely above the $58,000 and the coin must climb above the $60,000 resistance to continue higher. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is seen moving towards the 9-day moving average as the coin touches $58,908 in the early hours of today. At the time of writing, BTC/USD market is currently improving, moving it out of the downside to the upside. However, the coin remains within the moving averages as the Bitcoin price is ready to create additional gains and now changing hands at $58,275.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Price Lowers in Ranges

BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily trading chart showcase that the crypto economic market price lowers in ranges marked at $700 and $500 levels. The market now sees variant smaller candlesticks emerging between the $600 mid-range point and the lower value-range level. There have been some signs, portending a suitable condition for an upside move closely beneath the mid-range level. The Stochastic Oscillators have initially crossed the lines southbound against the range of 40. And, they now appear crossing the lines back to the northbound a bit above the range of 20. That suggests that some degrees of upward momentums are in the offing.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Settles Below $0.95 Level

According to the daily chart, the Ripple price is currently trading below $1.00 as further downside could reach another support level of $0.85. XRP/USD is seen sliding below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin prepares to touch the support level of $0.90 before it could start another increase. After the Ripple price struggles to reach the $0.95 high today, the coin begins a decline towards the south. Therefore, as the coin faces the bearish movement, it may target the key support at $0.80 and the price could move into a short-term bearish zone.
RETAIL
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Foundation#Cfd#N A Chainlink#N A Cardano#N An An An#Coinmarketcap Com
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, VeChain Price Analysis: 28 November

As the bearish streak continually prevailed, bulls struggled to uphold the value perception of their cryptos. Consequently, altcoins like Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, and VeChain touched their monthly lows over the past two days. The near-term technical indications reflected the bearish trajectory as they showed the existence of superior selling power.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces Below $55,000

The Bitcoin price indicates bearish momentum as reveals by the daily chart and the bullish momentum seems to be lost. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD keeps hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $54,330 and there have been instances when BTC has tried to move towards the 9-day moving average but the bearish pressure restricted the coin to follow the bullish movement. At the time of writing, the path of least resistance is still downwards and the daily chart shows that the formation of a bearish may come to play.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ethereum price could easily double as ETH long term outlook screams bullish

Ethereum price has formed a chart pattern on the weekly chart that indicates an optimistic outlook of a 97% ascent. ETH must clear a few critical resistances before the bullish forecast could be validated. Holding above $3,917 is crucial for the token’s rise toward $10,000. Ethereum price continues to consolidate...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC finds support at $190, is recovery to $220 plausible?

Litecoin price analysis suggests downwards movement to $180. The Litecoin price analysis shows that after being rejected from the $225 mark, LTC dropped to the $190 level before finding support. Since then, while the price has recovered somewhat, LTC is still unable to break above the $200 mark. The broader...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Market Converges to the Bottom at $4,000

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto-economic market converges to the bottom at $4,000 level as there have even been some occasions that a line of false-short breakdowns made. The 14-day SMA trend line is above the 50-day SMA trend line. The bullish trend line drew to locate a psychological trading level that price needed to breach fearfully southward to cause an ugly trading moment to the upside. Nevertheless, the bigger SMA indicator has been positioned beneath it to serve as the better supportive trading tool between $4,000 and $3,500. The Stochastic Oscillators have traveled from the oversold region, reaching the range of 40. And they now attempt to close the lines around it. That signifies that the market may feature for some more times around its present area of trading convergences.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails To Sustain Above $58k as Bitcoin Risks $50k Low

BTC/USD in a Deeper Downward Correction as Bitcoin Risks $50k Low – November 27, 2021. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price has resumed further selling pressure as Bitcoin risks $50k Low. On November 26, the bears broke below the previous low of $56,555 to reach the low of $53,555. Before the recent breakdown, buyers have been holding the previous low since November 18.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Trader using astrology-based analysis predicts this for Bitcoin, Ethereum

Using astrology to predict crypto price movements? Before you dismiss this, it’s worth noting that even Trading View has a moon phases indicator, for investors or traders who use celestial bodies in their analysis. To learn more, journalist Laura Shin interviewed astrologer and trader Maren Altman to learn her price...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC hovers above $200. Is LTC consolidating?

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Support for LTC is present at $216. Resistance is found at $226.8. Litecoin is again covering the downwards range as a decrease in price is observed today. The selling pressure has triggered again, and the bears have taken over the price function. The selling activity has affected the price, and more devaluation might be ahead.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy For Long Term Returns November 2021 Week 4

Bitcoin is a well-known cryptocurrency to buy for long term returns, but in addition to the benchmark asset, there are hundreds of other coins worth long term investment. Finding the best crypto assets for the long haul can be difficult, especially if you are new to the crypto scene. We highlight some of the top cryptocurrency to buy for long term returns in this booming decentralised economy.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

How to Buy Solana (SOL) in the UK

Some cryptocurrency experts have dubbed Solana blockchain ‘the Ethereum killer’, as SOL attempts to relieve many of the concerns that Ethereum hasn’t addressed, such as high gas fees and scalability issues. As a result retail investor interest in SOL in 2021 made it one of the most successful altcoins of...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Reclaims $4500 Level

The Ethereum price is likely to gain ground towards $4800 as the recovery above $4500 could help to mitigate any incoming pressure. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering above $4500 as the coin prepares to gain more bullish signals. The movement to the upside has not allowed the market to bow to the selling activity under $4000 yesterday. At the moment, Ethereum (ETH) is trading above the 9-day and 21- moving averages. In the short term, bearish momentum is very likely especially if the bulls fail to hold the price above $4500 and the 9-day MA is still very below the 21-day MA.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

How to Buy Ripple (XRP) in the UK

XRP is the cryptocurrency of the Ripple network and company of the same name. XRP has risen to become the 7th largest crypto by marketcap and Ripple is one of the most widely used blockchain-based payment systems after Bitcoin. This guide shows you how to buy Ripple (i.e. how to...
CURRENCIES

