Litecoin Long Term Price Prediction

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto-economic market converges to the bottom at $4,000 level as there have even been some occasions that a line of false-short breakdowns made. The 14-day SMA trend line is above the 50-day SMA trend line. The bullish trend line drew to locate a psychological trading level that price needed to breach fearfully southward to cause an ugly trading moment to the upside. Nevertheless, the bigger SMA indicator has been positioned beneath it to serve as the better supportive trading tool between $4,000 and $3,500. The Stochastic Oscillators have traveled from the oversold region, reaching the range of 40. And they now attempt to close the lines around it. That signifies that the market may feature for some more times around its present area of trading convergences.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO