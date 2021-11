The SEC announced its weekly swimming and diving awards. SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Kieran Smith, Florida. Florida’s Kieran Smith, a senior from Ridgefield, Conn., earned a trio of podium finishes and was a part of three winning relays as the Gators finished first at the Georgia Tech Invite. Smith placed first in the 500 free with an NCAA A-cut time of 4:10.72, the fastest time in the nation, and in the 200 IM with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:42.52, the fourth fastest time in the nation. He also swam the last leg of the 200 free relay (1:16.68/19.29) and the leadoff leg of the 800 free relay (6:14.99/1:32.66), with both squads posting NCAA A-cut times for the third fastest times nationally.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 5 DAYS AGO