With quarterback TJ Finley’s first start in the books, Bryan Harsin offered his thoughts on the sophomore’s performance. Harsin provided more detail Monday on the play of Finley, who was 17-of-32 for 188 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Tigers’ 21-17 loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Harsin’s overall take was a concise one: there were things he liked from Finley’s play and things everyone involved understand need to get better.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO