Bo Thompson: Kerr Putney on Waukesha Parade Horror

Thousands of spectators turned out for a bit of holiday normalcy Sunday afternoon, the kind we so desperately need right now. It was the Waukesha Christmas Parade, a cherished rite of the holiday season. A joyous crowd lined both sides of the road, people bundled against the cold. A holiday event that wasn't canceled, with students marching with their high school bands or dance troupes, cheered on by their parents and friends. It was all so normal and good. But in an instant, the normalcy was shattered when a red SUV plowed through the parade, striking a high school band, a dance troupe and the beloved "Dancing Grannies." Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school board member, was by Mainstream Bar & Grill when he heard that his daughter's youth dance team was hit. "There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere," he said. "I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray. My family is safe but many are not. I held one little girl's head in my hand, she was seizing and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed. Please pray.”

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO