ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bo Thompson: Kerr Putney on Waukesha Parade Horror

By johnmoore1110
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBySZ_0d3onyoZ00

Former CMPD Chief Kerr Putney joins Bo Thompson with reaction to the horrific news from Waukesha, Wisconsin where a driver sped through a Christmas parade, running over people, killing 5 and injuring dozens.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Waukesha Parade Horror As SUV Plows Into Spectators; 5 Killed, More than 40 Injured, Officials Plan Press Conference

SECOND UPDATE, 7:13 AM PT: CNN and MSNBC reported that authorities are investigating whether the driver of the vehicle had been fleeing another incident. Police took into custody a person of interest. The Associated Press, quoting law enforcement sources, identified the person as Darrell Brooks, 39. Authorities are planning a press conference for later on Monday. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor a special report, with Tom Llamas reporting from Waukesha. Llamas also will anchor Top Story with Tom Llamas for NBC News NOW. UPDATE 11 PM PT: As of late Sunday night, five people had been killed and more than...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Joy turns to horror as SUV speeds into Christmas parade

A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee while spectators watched in horror.One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.Police said “some” people died in the incident in downtown Waukesha shortly before 5...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Student from Grayslake witnesses panic and horror at Waukesha Christmas parade

Chaos, screaming and crying were what Kaylee Staral saw after a man drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday, killing five people and injuring many more. Staral, who grew up in Grayslake and moved to Waukesha over the summer, attended the parade with her family as a way to connect with their new community. But the festivities came to a tragic halt late in the afternoon. By evening, Staral -- an intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a journalism major at Marquette University -- was part of the unfolding national story.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Unspeakable terror at Waukesha Christmas Parade

Thousands of spectators turned out for a bit of holiday normalcy Sunday afternoon, the kind we so desperately need right now. It was the Waukesha Christmas Parade, a cherished rite of the holiday season. A joyous crowd lined both sides of the road, people bundled against the cold. A holiday event that wasn't canceled, with students marching with their high school bands or dance troupes, cheered on by their parents and friends. It was all so normal and good. But in an instant, the normalcy was shattered when a red SUV plowed through the parade, striking a high school band, a dance troupe and the beloved "Dancing Grannies." Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school board member, was by Mainstream Bar & Grill when he heard that his daughter's youth dance team was hit. "There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere," he said. "I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray. My family is safe but many are not. I held one little girl's head in my hand, she was seizing and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed. Please pray.”
WAUKESHA, WI
WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Blake Bourne of Veterans Bridge Home

Veterans Bridge Home Executive Director Blake Bourne joins Bo Thompson to talk about the Carolinas Veterans Day Festival coming up Thursday, November 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Truist field in uptown Charlotte. WBT's own Vince Coakley and Pete Kaliner will be broadcasting their shows live from the event, starting at 10am., and Bo Thompson will emcee the presentation of community awards at Noon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
discoverhometown.com

The latest on the Waukesha parade incident

(Information from 1 p.m. (central time) news conference by City of Waukesha public safety officials at Waukesha City Hall:) Waukesha Police formally identified the individual who killed five people and injured at least 48 others after driving an SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade on Nov. 21. Darrell Brooks Jr....
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmpd
New York Post

Waukesha Christmas parade horror made possible by bail reforms

What if Darrell Brooks had been shot dead by police officers while fleeing a felony in Waukesha, Wis., Sunday afternoon — and never got near that tragic city’s Christmas parade?. Would the nation’s cities be in flames once again?. Odds are the answer is yes — and that sad but...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
madison

Chicago Tribune: A Thanksgiving week horror in Waukesha

In a country inured to all manner of American horror stories, the events last Sunday night in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha still had a capacity to shock. Even in a normal year, this quiet town’s pre-Thanksgiving holiday parade would have been the kind of event that forms the bedrock of safe, quiet, family.
WAUKESHA, WI
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

65
Followers
151
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy