ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

HOROSCOPES: What Sagittarius Season Will Look Like For You

Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 6 days ago

ARIES:

Aries, you’ll find this season to emphasize inner growth, so you might be extra focused on self-reflection and expanding yourself that way. “This is a season of transformation for you.” Try journaling or leaving gratitude notes around your home.

TAURUS:

Things are getting a bit heavy for you, Taurus, as you shed a few layers and bloom in your social life. “You’ll be experiencing growth in your relationships this season. Sagittarius season gives you a chance to look in the mirror of others. While you can’t change how you’re perceived, you can take notes.

GEMINI:

Sagittarius season is coming in hot and shaking up some of your close, special relationships. “While impulse control isn’t usually your lesson, the phrase “act now and think later” comes to mind. This season allows you to observe where you hold yourself back by so iff it feels right, just do it already!.

CANCER:

Cancer, you may feel the need to reflect on your usual ritual of caregiving during the Sagittarius season as means of growth. “Venus directly opposes your sign this season until January. This marks a time of feeling uncomfortable in areas you normally excel at — taking care of others. You may feel taken advantage of , but try to remember that while you are well versed in love languages, you don’t always need to adapt to others.

LEO:

Leo, this season is uplifting your happiness as it hones in on your personal pleasure, specifically as it relates to the people surrounding you. “The Sagittarius sun is highlighting your love for social interaction this season. But, you may have noticed a totally different group around you this year, compared to last. This is an opportunity to understand the phrase: you are the company you keep,”

VIRGO:

Sagittarius season is all about personal renovations, so expect to feel extra nostalgic and sentimental in the upcoming weeks. “Waving your magic wand comes second nature, especially when it comes to home improvement. This season will give you some extra push to finish those projects around the house.

LIBRA:

Libra, this season is urging you to rest and recollect yourself over the next several weeks, especially if your social battery is running low — it’s OK to spend a quiet night indoors rather than your usual social outings. Make a compromise to stay local or engage in more productive modes of partying.

SCORPIO:

Scorpio, over the upcoming weeks you’ll feel a shift of focus on your finances and inspiring you to take action to expand your money. Take what you learned last month and integrate it into your personal values.

SAGITTARIUS:

It’s your time to grow, Sagittarius, and as the zodiac adapts to your adventurous ways, you’ll be undergoing the most noticeable shifts of all. Take this time to reflect on the year and focus on the ways you can mindfully expand your heart and mind..

CAPRICORN:

With Sagittarius moving in on matters of your subconscious, you can expect revelations and hidden parts of yourself to come out to. It’s important because finally people will start to see relationships (love and business) the way you do — tactically and practically.

AQUARIUS:

Aquarius, this season is getting you ready to accept help from others around you, which you might think you’re too self-sufficient to do — but once you lean on others, you’ll find abundance waiting for you. “This season gives you an ability to act on the goals you’ve set forth this year, particularly in your career.

PISCES:

Pisces, this season is moving into your house of occupation, so you might notice a shift of focus on professional relationships and looking to a wise mentor could help you achieve your goals. Use Sagittarius season as an opportunity to seek out teachers or platforms that allow you to take action.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21) It’s been a hectic time for you, and you might want to take a break to restore both body and soul. You’ll then be set to face new challenges later this month. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) It’s a good idea to take...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: November 21 to 27, 2021

It’s the week between two eclipses! If last week’s lunar eclipse (on the 19th) rocked your world, hold on to your seat because a solar eclipse is coming on December 4th. There’s no rest for the weary, the only constant is change. This is especially true because Sagittarius season begins on the 21st. Unlike a change-averse and reliable Scorpio, Sagittarius gets bored very easily and is always wanting to break norms, make waves and bring the party wherever they go. (Sagittarius Taylor Swift wasn’t just going to re-release Red, she was also going to rehash all her drama with fellow Sagittarius Jake Gyllenhaal on a 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well” to entertain the masses.) Mercury follows the sun into Sagittarius on the 24th ensuring that our Thanksgiving tables will be loaded with freewheeling, philosophical, and fiery conversation.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Full Of Fun Experiences And Romance For 3 Zodiac Signs

It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Venus#Cancer#Bloom
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
LIFESTYLE
higherperspectives.com

This Week's Horoscope Shifts Focus Into The Unknown, Here's How Each Zodiac Should Be Cautious

Brought to you by our friend Kelli Fox at Astrology.TV. It's a very busy astrological week, which will see a heavy focus on the known versus the unknown, or the truth versus fantasy. We start on Monday with a Sun-Jupiter square which cautions against exaggeration or bluffing, ahead of a very volatile Mars-Uranus opposition on Wednesday – this aspect focuses on challenges to the status quo and underlines a rebellious vibe.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Cosmopolitan

December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

First Degrees of Sagittarius

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A lot of people think things, and much less actually do the things they are thinking. You'll take it further by acting consistently in one direction — the habit of superstars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). New people are coming into your life. Let go of any...
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

Horoscope for November 2021, According to Zodiac Sign

This is a time of self-examination and reflection. With Saturn still square Uranus, you feel a lack of discipline and structure, primarily because of the imposed changes on all of us as we struggle to find a new comfort zone. The new boundaries of our lives are not yet familiar. Thus there is not much in your life that you can count on. With Uranus in Taurus, values continue to shift and make you examine what’s important.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Saturday could bring some surprises

Expect a quarter moon in Aquarius and more from Uranus as a week of sweet surprises gets underway. Thursday, Nov. 11: At 7:45 this morning, the moon is exactly 90 degrees from the sun. It’s the moment of the first quarter moon. It’s a stressful time where feelings are driven by ideas and not in an overly co-operative way. This may last for days to come. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the combatants in the First World War signed the armistice, ending the war. To this day we celebrate this moment as Remembrance Day.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
pghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):. Poet Renée Ashley describes what she's attracted to: "I'm drawn to what flutters nebulously at the edges, at the corner of my eye — just outside my certain sight. I want to share in what I am routinely denied or only suspect exists. I long for a glimpse of what is beginning to occur." Although I don't think that's a suitable perspective for you to cultivate all the time, Sagittarius, I suspect it might be appealing and useful for you in the coming weeks. Fresh possibilities will be coalescing. New storylines will be incubating. Be alert for the oncoming delights of the unknown.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 23

Today’s Birthday (11/23/21) Your creativity surges this year. Routine coordination, networking and communication provide stellar results. Winter’s personal breakthroughs lead to renewed health and vitality next spring. Summer transitions inspire an imaginative and intuitive planning phase next autumn. Share resources, information and love with your circles. To get the advantage,...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 11/26/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): How many bridges have you burned recently? Probably more than you wanted to. An apology is the first step to rebuilding them. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Revisit a touchy subject later. When you and the other party convene again, s/he will be more receptive.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

What’s It Really Like To Date A Sagittarius? Vogue’s Astrologer Sets The Record Straight

Sagittarians are very open minded when it comes to dating, and they like to be with people who challenge them to look at the world differently. They might be drawn to partners who are from different backgrounds or who grew up in another country, as they always want to be learning from their relationships. When you’re dating a Sagittarius, what you see is what you get. They’re very honest, and they won’t be afraid to tell their partner exactly how they feel. However, at times they may need to be more sensitive to the feelings of others, especially when voicing their strong opinions and beliefs. Below, find out what it’s really like to date a Sagittarius.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 27, 2021: Kathryn Bigelow, put everything in perspective before making a change

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alison Pill, 36; Jaleel White, 45; Fisher Stevens, 58; Kathryn Bigelow, 70. Happy Birthday: Put everything in perspective before making a change. Don’t let enthusiastic onlookers push you or set the pace for the way you live your life. Take it upon yourself to make decisions that put your mind at ease and give you the room you need to make alterations along the way. Strive for balance and integrity, and avoid uncertainty and indulgence. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 28, 32, 44, 46.
CELEBRITIES
hunker.com

Best Plant to Choose If You're a Sagittarius

If your Zodiac sign is Sagittarius (born between November 22 and December 21), we've found a heavenly houseplant match that meshes magically with your personality. Self-confident and enthusiastic, Sagittarius is an air sign with a love of travel and personal exploration. The sign's adventurous spirit takes them from one end of the world to the other in search of new cultures and exotic philosophies. Bright and attractive as a shiny silver coin, Sagittarius are tremendously idealistic and their sunny personalities and optimistic certainty tend to warm the blood of those around them and add color to their lives. If you are a Sagittarius, you always bring hope to the table.
GARDENING
lilith.org

Your Jewish Horoscope: Nov. 5-Dec.3, 2021

People have been looking to the stars and the changing seasons for clues and guidance about their lives since the beginning of time. In fact, the Hebrew calendar and the Jewish way of tracking time was designed around these natural cycles and still guides Judaism today. The holidays, metaphors, and teachings we are familiar with all began as connections to the natural world: shifts in the night sky, changes in the moon, the ripening fruits, the changing wind temperature. When we connect to this way of keeping time, we also connect with ancient Judaism, with our ancestors, and with our inner knowing. Often, the honoring or the neglect of the lunar phases and the life cycles of the plants coincides with the honoring or neglect of the sacred feminine within. These horoscopes are a synthesis of listening deeply to the wisdom of the Hebrew calendar and to the world around us. We invite you to take these words as inspiration to connect more deeply with yourself, your ancestors, the Hebrew calendar, and the natural world.
LIFESTYLE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Friday begins under an upbeat, dramatic, humorous, and competitively playful Leo moon, though the family dynamics can tilt into melodrama easily if anybody feels slighted. Help everybody feel heard and appreciated, and boycott one-upmanship. Over the weekend the moon enters Virgo, and we need to get our digestive system back...
ASTRONOMY
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
493
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy