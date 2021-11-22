ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Traveling

LAST MINUTE TRAVEL HACKS FOR A BUSY TRAVEL WEEK:

Last-minute trips are typically small groups, so larger suites in hotels or homes on AirBnB are more likely to sit empty. You might find better deals for a bigger place by contacting the hotels or home owners directly if you’re lucky.

Where will you lay your head on spontaneous vacations? Find your options via apps and sites that specialize in helping hotels fill rooms that are lying empty; many are willing to give considerable discounts to get their numbers up. Hotel tonite Hotel Tonight and LAST MINUTE Last Minute are great for city hotels and lower-cost escapes, while SECRET ESCAPES Secret Escapes and ONE NIGHT One Night tend to specialize in higher-end properties for cheap.

LONG ROAD TRIP, CATCH UP ON THE JOHNJAY AND RICH FAMILY OF PODCASTS.. WHEREEVER YOU GET PODCASTS.

Use the Sit or Squat App to check to plan where to stop for toilet breaks. This really handy app makes sure that you don’t end up stopping somewhere unclean! Especially helpful for families with young children to make sure you have clean facilities and better hygiene for keeping well on your road trip!

Cult of Mac

Slash an extra 20% off this bundle of travel hacks for explorers

If you’re looking for a way to travel to more distant places for less money — and enjoy special, authentic experiences in those places — then The World Traveler Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription is the perfect bundle for you. This travel-oriented bundle gives you access to language app...
TRAVEL
KFVS12

Life Hacks with Laura: Peeling lots of garlic quickly

(KFVS) - During the holiday season, you may be cooking a little more than you usually do. Here is a garlic hack for you. This hack is really good if you have lots of garlic cloves to peel. First, give all the garlic a good hard press to try to...
GARDENING
