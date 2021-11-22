RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Traveling

LAST MINUTE TRAVEL HACKS FOR A BUSY TRAVEL WEEK:

===

Last-minute trips are typically small groups, so larger suites in hotels or homes on AirBnB are more likely to sit empty. You might find better deals for a bigger place by contacting the hotels or home owners directly if you’re lucky.

===

Where will you lay your head on spontaneous vacations? Find your options via apps and sites that specialize in helping hotels fill rooms that are lying empty; many are willing to give considerable discounts to get their numbers up. Hotel tonite Hotel Tonight and LAST MINUTE Last Minute are great for city hotels and lower-cost escapes, while SECRET ESCAPES Secret Escapes and ONE NIGHT One Night tend to specialize in higher-end properties for cheap.

===

LONG ROAD TRIP, CATCH UP ON THE JOHNJAY AND RICH FAMILY OF PODCASTS.. WHEREEVER YOU GET PODCASTS.

===

Use the Sit or Squat App to check to plan where to stop for toilet breaks. This really handy app makes sure that you don’t end up stopping somewhere unclean! Especially helpful for families with young children to make sure you have clean facilities and better hygiene for keeping well on your road trip!

=====