ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JP3t_0d3onps200

ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday.

Scientists want to hear about sightings from Dec. 1 to March 1 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The observations should be reported at journeynorth.org.

Researchers say the information may help conservation efforts by determining if the butterflies can spend the winter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S.

Monarch populations have declined significantly over the past two decades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

After record low, monarch butterflies return to California

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies. The number wintering along California’s central coast is bouncing back after the population, whose presence is often a good indicator of ecosystem health, reached an all-time low last year. Experts pin their decline on climate change, habitat destruction and lack of food due to drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bradford Era

Western Monarch Butterflies return after down year

The number of the monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Over 50,000 monarchs are now at overwintering sites there compared to less than 2,000 last year. (Nov. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
ANIMALS
Norwalk Hour

Mexicans hope for recovery of monarch butterflies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Communal farmers and butterfly guides are hoping for a rebound in the number of monarch butterflies — and tourists — at their wintering grounds in central Mexico after a bad year for both last year. Experts say it is too early to calculate the number of...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Gulf States#Weather#Ap#Wcbd News 2
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The major killer that America is ignoring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Speeding in the U.S. has become a deadly social norm. It’s “the enemy…It’s the other pandemic,” says Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director of external engagement for the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). And while speed-related fatalities are not an America-only issue, the traffic fatality rate in the U.S. is 50% higher than in Canada, Australia, Japan, and Western European countries, where, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, traffic fatality rates have been falling.
TRAFFIC
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy