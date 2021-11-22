ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

When should I thaw my turkey?

By Denise Craig
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW5Yi_0d3onbl600

(NEXSTAR) — Depending on the size of your Thanksgiving turkey, you may be running out of time to thaw it in the refrigerator, which is the safest method, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

An animal chewed the turkey I left out to thaw. Can I still cook it?

For this thawing method, the USDA recommends allowing approximately 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird. So, a 16-pound turkey will require around four days of refrigeration. Once thawed, the turkey will need to be cooked within two days.

Proper thawing is critical to ensure food safety, but if it’s already too late to get your bird in the fridge, two other methods are available: in cold water or the microwave. Both of these methods require cooking the bird immediately upon thawing.

To thaw in water, leave the turkey in its original wrapping and place it in a sink or container full of cold water. The USDA said the water must be cold to keep the turkey at a safe temperature. The water should also be changed every 30 minutes.

Allow 30 minutes of cold-water thawing for every pound of bird, so a 16-pound turkey will require around 8 hours to thaw. The turkey will need to be cooked immediately upon thawing.

For help determining how long to thaw your bird, check out Butterball’s “How Long to Thaw?” calculator available for both refrigerator and water thawing methods.

Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

While microwave thawing is a USDA-approved method, you should check your microwave’s owner’s manual to determine if your bird will fit.

The owner’s manual should also detail how many minutes per pound and the power level required to thaw your turkey correctly. As a general rule, allow 6 minutes per pound, and be sure to rotate it several times during the thawing process.

If you forget to thaw your turkey or it is still icy on Thanksgiving morning, you can cook it from frozen. It will just take quite a bit longer. The USDA recommends using a food thermometer to make sure the bird reaches 165 degrees in the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing and the thickest part of the breast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

How to thaw the Thanksgiving turkey safely

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Every year, Americans look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

You Should Start Thawing Your Thanksgiving Turkey a Lot Sooner Than You Think

For 40 years, one service has always been there for anyone who needs Thanksgiving help: the Butterball Turkey Talk Line. The resource, which started with just six people answering the phones, has evolved over four decades to meet the needs of a growing audience. To celebrate, we chatted with a turkey expert who told us her tips for the best turkey — and when to thaw your bird!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking A Turkey#Turkey Breast#Cooking Turkey#How To Cook A Turkey#Food Drink#Butterball
My 1053 WJLT

For the Birds – A Simple Formula for Thawing a Thanksgiving Turkey

Ahhh, Thanksgiving. A day for gathering with friends and family by sharing a big meal and taking time to be thankful for what we have. It's a day so many of us love either because we enjoy being around our friends and family, or because of the big meal. Despite the fact some believe the pilgrims didn't feature turkey as the main dish of the first Thanksgiving, the fat, juicy bird has become the centerpiece of the traditional Thanksgiving meal since Abraham Lincoln made the fourth Thursday of every November Thanksgiving Day in 1863. According to Mental Floss, turkey became the protein of choice because it was unique to North America during colonial times and often large enough to feed big groups of people.
LIFESTYLE
kurv.com

USDA Details Safest Ways To Thaw Turkeys

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is telling the public about the safest ways to defrost turkeys for Thanksgiving. The USDA recommends for longest storage, thawing turkeys in the refrigerator. The department said this is the safest method and allows the turkey to thaw at a consistent temperature. It is recommended...
AGRICULTURE
BigCountryHomepage

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Leftover turkey? How long it’s safe for you to eat

(WJW) – While the Thanksgiving feast is over, many people have a fridge packed full of leftovers. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are important safety steps to follow. Two-hour rule: Perishable food that isn’t refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator can become unsafe. Bacteria can multiply […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy