The Warriors make their way to Barclays Center on Wednesday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season. This will be the second of four straight road games for the Warriors and the first of two meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign. Though the Dubs suffered a loss on Sunday to snap their seven-game winning streak, the Warriors still own a NBA-best 11-2 record on the season (3-1 on the road) entering Wednesday’s contest.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO