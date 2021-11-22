ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Singapore suggests Pfizer recipients get a Moderna booster. Should you do it too?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndvx7_0d3onHIg00

(NEXSTAR) – Singapore’s minister of health is advising people who got two Pfizer doses to consider mixing it up this time around.

Those who got Pfizer for their first two doses and then get a Moderna booster shot are 72% less likely to be infected by COVID-19, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a press conference Monday. Those who get the Pfizer vaccine for all three doses are 62% less likely to be infected, reports Yahoo News.

“Both mRNA vaccines work very well as boosters, with Pfizer-Pfizer-Moderna having a slight edge,” he said. “Regardless, the impact on the reduction of severity of illness is extremely high for both combinations.”

You can mix and match COVID vaccines, but should you?

The health minister said they were also looking at Moderna-Moderna-Pfizer effectiveness, but the sample size studied so far was still too small to draw meaningful conclusions.

In the United States, mixing and matching vaccine doses is now allowed. It’s especially recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their first round of vaccination.

When the new booster shot mix-and-match rules were announced last month, we asked Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, what he would do if he were a J&J recipient: get another J&J dose or get a different type?

“No question: I’d get an mRNA,” Wachter said, giving a slight edge to Moderna over Pfizer when granted the choice.

OSHA suspends enforcement of large employer ‘vaccine mandate’

Wachter said there was less evidence to support mixing and matching Pfizer and Moderna at the time. “There is weak evidence that using the other mRNA might lead to a slightly stronger response,” he said.

The one scenario in which Wachter strongly suggests mixing and matching is if you had an adverse reaction to Pfizer or Moderna the first time around, other than the routine side effects. In that case, you might want to talk to your doctor about getting the other type of vaccine for your booster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Pfizer CEO's Wife Died Of COVID-19 Vaccine Complications? Company Slams Fake News Claims

A spokesperson for American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has dismissed rumors claiming that the drugmaker CEO’s wife died of complications from the COVID-19 vaccine. A blog post published by Conservative Beaver on Nov. 10 claimed that Myriam Bourla, wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, died in the emergency room due to complications from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The article also claimed that Myriam had been skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that she had initially refused to take the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

Rival Pfizer already is vaccinating teens and kids. Regulatory authorities recently told Moderna they need more time to review its request for authorization in teens. In the best case, Moderna may enter the teen market eight months behind Pfizer. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and rival Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) dominate the coronavirus vaccine market....
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Weather#Yahoo News#Covid#Moderna Moderna Pfizer#J J#Osha
Best Life

Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines: Which is best?

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Fortune

Here are the side effects you can expect from a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Despite some public anxiety about the side effects from COVID-19 booster shots, severe reactions are rare, and most people feel effects that are similar to the initial dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NFL
michiganchronicle.com

Pfizer Reveals How Much They’ve Made From The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seattle Times

The best time to get a COVID booster shot: What the science tells us

Booster shots are rolling out across much of the world to spur protection against COVID-19, prompting questions about when exactly they should be given. While there aren’t clear-cut answers, doctors say there’s a downside to getting them too soon. It takes time for the immune system to build up its...
SCIENCE
CNET

Which COVID-19 booster should you get?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You may be eligible for a COVID-19 booster without even knowing it. Many people who got Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine can get one six months after their second dose, if they're eligible because they either have one of the many qualifying health conditions or are at risk because of their work, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after their vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Everything to know about Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Everyone who got the J&J needs a booster, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least two months after your vaccination. While the CDC made the sweep for all adults to get boosters last week, people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been eligible for another shot since last month. The reason for their earlier eligibility is because a single dose of Johnson & Johnson has lower effectiveness compared to two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster shot receives CPT code

What’s the news: The Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set has been updated to include booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine created by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Read the latest on COVID-19 vaccines. Get reliable information on developments in the authorization, distribution and administration of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy