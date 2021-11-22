FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd shares her winter weather predictions

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! She’s the first of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring.

“For the second winter in a row, La Nina is going to be an active influence in the weather across the country. La Nina is when Pacific Ocean temperatures near the equator are unusually cool. When that happens, Atlantic Ocean temperatures can be unusually warm,” Emily says. “One effect of La Nina in the Carolinas is a drier-than-normal season. Still, it only takes one storm to make the Piedmont into a winter wonderland.”

So while a drier, warmer winter overall may be on the books, according to Emily Byrd, we can still expect at least one good snow.

Here is her full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? Warmer than average for the whole three month span.

Coldest temperature? 13°

How many inches of snow? 6.5 inches overall

Largest snowfall? 5 inches

First snow? New Year’s Eve

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.