ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd shares her winter weather predictions

By FOX8 Digital Desk
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wPZ7_0d3olMdt00

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! She’s the first of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring.

“For the second winter in a row, La Nina is going to be an active influence in the weather across the country.  La Nina is when Pacific Ocean temperatures near the equator are unusually cool.  When that happens, Atlantic Ocean temperatures can be unusually warm,” Emily says. “One effect of La Nina in the Carolinas is a drier-than-normal season.  Still, it only takes one storm to make the Piedmont into a winter wonderland.”

So while a drier, warmer winter overall may be on the books, according to Emily Byrd, we can still expect at least one good snow.

Here is her full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? Warmer than average for the whole three month span.

Coldest temperature? 13°

How many inches of snow? 6.5 inches overall

Largest snowfall? 5 inches

First snow? New Year’s Eve

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Snow Expected For WNY Tonight and Tomorrow

The Thanksgiving weekend is just about over, but Mother Nature is making sure that it sure feels like the holiday season outdoors. Some snow showers have been passing through the Buffalo region since late last night and it won't stop until Tuesday or Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued...
BUFFALO, NY
newsnet5

FORECAST: More Snow

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week. The next round started early Sunday afternoon and the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well tonight and tomorrow morning. Additional accumulation is likely and will continue into early Monday. Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are possible and could impact travel.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Ocean Temperatures#Pacific#Weather Team#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
skisoutheast.com

Long Range Winter Forecast from the Region’s Meteorologists

Hello Everyone – As I sit down to scribe this week’s Snow News Is Good News (Sunday morning) in Scott Depot, West Virginia the temperature outside our front door is 36 degrees. That means the snow guns are probably operating at the higher elevations. It’s been a great week for...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny, Breezy With Seasonable Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies but breezy today with a seasonable high in the low 40s. NW winds 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph. Monday brings the chance for some light snow with a dusting possible. It may mix with rain by afternoon as temps warm up to the low 40s. November 28 Normal- 43 Saturday- 42 Today- 41 Sunrise- 6:57am Forecast Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 41 Tonight- partly cloudy and 25 Monday- some light snow and rain, 43 Sunny breezy Sunday Sunny & Seasonable
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow showers continuing Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — Cold weather continues Monday with scattered lake-enhanced snow in the morning. Snow will fade during the morning, then another round of snow will come Monday night. Temperatures start Monday near freezing. Grab the heavy coat and put on the extra layers. The wind chill will be in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy