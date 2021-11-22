La Otra bar, lounge outgrows Brickell space, relocates to Wynwood

Stuggy’s fan-favorite franks are on the move—but they’re not going too far. By the end of the year, the hot dog spot will relocate from its cozy Broadway digs to a bustling Fells Point corner on Fleet Street, in the space that was formerly Papi Cuisine before it moved to South Baltimore. Of course, the new space will offer Stuggy’s famous hot dogs, and patrons can expect the signature over-the-top fixins’ (think: crab mac and cheese, pulled pork, chili, and jerk chicken) to make their way onto a variety of sandwich creations, too. Another new highlight will be a full bar program.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO