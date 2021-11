I recently blogged about Magic Johnson’s announcement thirty years ago that he had contracted HIV. I was a junior in high school, and by the end of the day I’d heard my first Magic AIDS joke. Shockingly, even though Freddie Mercury passed shortly thereafter, I never heard an AIDS joke made at his expense. Which is surprising, considering that I lived in a conservative-leaning small town in Virginia that I was born in at the time.

