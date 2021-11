One Apex Legends squad learned the hard way that if you try to get the drop on other squads, you shouldn’t be surprised when they jump you right back. User Myst_BiteMyToast shared a video showing just that. At the beginning of the clip, their squad was camping one of Storm Point’s gravity cannons, a replacement for jump towers that allow players to propel themselves long distances quickly. As another team landed near them, Myst_BiteMyToast destroyed their squad without even a second glance. After looting them, the squad jumped away from their camping point to the other end of the gravity cannon. But after realizing they were stuck on the wrong side of the Ring, they quickly jumped back to their original point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO