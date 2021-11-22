ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

These Adorable Polar Bears Have Just Been Born

 6 days ago

These adorable polar bears were just...

The Independent

Polar bear drags dead deer ashore after drowning it

Never before seen footage captures a polar bear hunting a deer in water. Polish researchers captured the first of its kind incident in Norway during an August expedition on the Svalbard peninsula. In the clip, the polar bear drags the dead deer ashore to feast on after having drowned it.
ANIMALS
World Link

Zoo welcomes young polar bear

Amelia Gray, a 5-year-old polar bear from the Maryland Zoo, has arrived in town, and is settling in at the Oregon Zoo’s new Polar Passage habitat, where caregivers eventually plan to introduce her to her half-sister Nora. “Even though they’re siblings just a year apart in age, Nora and Amelia...
ANIMALS
Omaha.com

Twin surprise for polar bear mother in German zoo

Germany's Rostock Zoo has announced the recent birth of polar bear twins and showed how proud mother "Sizzel" tending to her offspring. Watch Now: Twin surprise for polar bear mother in German zoo. Germany's Rostock Zoo has announced the recent birth of polar bear twins and showed how proud mother...
ANIMALS
arctictoday.com

Rare footage shows a polar bear hunt a swimming reindeer

Rare footage shot by a researcher expedition in Norway shows a polar bear hunting and catching a swimming adult reindeer. The video, captured by Mateusz Gruszka, a cook for an expedition of Polish researchers in August 2021 on the Svalbard archipelago, shows the bear catching the reindeer and drowning it before dragging it ashore and eating it.
ANIMALS
indianapublicmedia.org

How do polar bears drink?

D: Yaël, you've heard the joke that at the North Pole you need a refrigerator to keep your water from freezing, right? So my question is, what do polar bears do for water? I mean, they spend most of their life at sea, on drifting ice packs or on the shores of the Arctic. Either way, most of the fresh water around them is frozen. So what do they do? Eat snow?
Temple Daily Telegram

A subarctic adventure: Observing polar bears in their habitat

Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional series by Dr. Robert Burke, a retired pediatrician who shares his globe–trotting experiences. Our adventure takes place in the northern Canadian province of Manitoba, in a small town called Churchill. Known as the “Gateway to the Arctic,” Churchill is a former fur-trading outpost for the Hudson Bay Company and lies at the 58th parallel north just below the Arctic Circle, situated on the mid-western bank of the Hudson Bay. Her population has dwindled steadily to fewer than 800, two-thirds of which are indigenous people, mostly Chipewyan and Swampy Cree, but some Metis and Inuit.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Rare hunting scene raises questions over polar bear diet

A polar bear chases a reindeer into the water, drags it ashore and devours it, in a striking scene caught on film for the first time. With sea ice melting, the king of the Arctic may be changing its diet. The dramatic spectacle played out in Norway's Svalbard archipelago on...
ANIMALS
roseautimes.com

THE KING OF THE POLAR BEARS

The King of the Polar Bears lived among the icebergs in the far north country. He was old and monstrous big; he was wise and friendly to all who knew him. His body was thickly covered with long, white hair that glistened like silver under the rays of the midnight sun. His claws were strong and sharp, that he might walk safely over the smooth ice or grasp and tear the fishes and seals upon which he fed.
ENTERTAINMENT
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Rare reindeer twins, born just in time for the holidays, beat the odds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — Meet Spicy and Spike, twin reindeer who made their miraculous arrival just in time for the holidays. It's rare for reindeer to survive when they're born together, but at six months old, the pair are thriving at a reindeer farm in Anchorage, Alaska.
