Column: Oil futures hit by heavy selling: Kemp

By John Kemp
Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Petroleum futures and options were hit by heavy profit-taking last week as speculation about a potential release of strategic oil reserves and intensifying concerns about the state of the global economy hit sentiment.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 57 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts in the week to Nov. 16.

Last week's sales were the highest for more than three months, according to position records from ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (https://tmsnrt.rs/30Os1n7).

The heaviest selling was concentrated in NYMEX and ICE WTI (-34 million barrels) and Brent (-18 million), consistent with the possibility of a strategic stocks release led by the United States.

Among the other contracts, sales of U.S. diesel (-2 million barrels) and European gas oil (-12 million) were largely offset by purchases of U.S. gasoline (+9 million).

Across the six major contracts, portfolio managers have been sellers in five out of the last six weeks, reducing their positions by an aggregate 134 million barrels since Oct. 5.

The combined position has fallen to 736 million barrels (66th percentile for all weeks since 2013) down from 871 million barrels (79th percentile) at the start of October.

The adjustment has come mostly from the liquidation of previous bullish long positions (-115 million barrels) rather than the creation of new bearish shorts (+19 million), consistent with profit-taking after a big rally.

As a result, the combined position has become less lopsided, with longs outnumbering shorts by a ratio of 5.3:1 (71st percentile) down from 7.0:1 (87th percentile) in mid-October.

The transformation has been especially noticeable in Brent crude, where fund managers have cut their position by 111 million barrels in the last six weeks.

Brent positions have fallen from 333 million barrels (68th percentile) to just 222 million barrels (41st percentile) while the long-short ratio has tumbled from 6.3:1 (68th percentile) to just 3.4:1 (31st percentile).

By the start of October, speculation in the oil market had become overheated, with most investors anticipating further big gains in prices, even as prices were touching their highest level for three years.

Since then, concerns about the sustainability of the global economic expansion and the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Europe and North America have taken some of the heat out of oil prices.

The futures market is moving into the seasonally weaker half of the year, with talk about a coordinated release of strategic stocks adding to downward risks, prompting fund managers to realise some profits from the earlier rally.

- Petroleum futures see gentle hedge fund selling (Reuters, Nov. 16)

- Seasonal weakness could take some heat out of oil prices (Reuters, Nov. 11)

- Profit-taking hits hedge funds' oil positions (Reuters, Nov. 8)

- Hedge funds put brakes on oil buying as economy concerns grow (Reuters, Nov. 1)

Editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 6-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 569—a figure that is 249 up from this time last year. Active...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

U.S. to sell 32 million bbls of mostly sour crude from 4 SPR sites

(Reuters) – The United States has launched an auction for 32 million barrels of crude from four strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The sale of SPR oil, which is mainly blended sour crude, is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

New Type of Price War is Brewing

A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after the...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Drilling Deep: The eye-popping numbers from the used truck market

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world's most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the "talking head" for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada's BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts' metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wind power risks becoming too cheap, says top turbine maker

COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The head of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) warned on Wednesday that a decade-long race to bring down the cost of generating wind power could not continue, as it would reduce the financial muscle of turbine producers to continue investing in new technologies. A boom in investments...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

