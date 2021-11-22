Weekend Sports Review: ODU goes 1-0, Heinicke goes 2-0, but some other teams stumble

Norfolk State wide receiver Marcque Ellington slowly walks toward the handshake line following a 31-21 loss to South Carolina State at Norfolk State on Saturday. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

Catching you up on another busy weekend in 757 sports, both locally and beyond. I’m going to “Go 1-0″ in this column ...

One more 1-0 = bowl bid

Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne tells his players, Go “1-0″ this week — and each day, in the classroom and weight room, on the practice field. Raise your hand if you rolled your eyes at that clichè.

But the Monarchs are buying in, and on Saturday ODU won its fourth consecutive game, 24-17 over Middle Tennessee . The winning streak, after ODU started the season 1-6, puts the Monarchs in position to qualify for a bowl game with a victory Saturday at home against Charlotte.

Attendance at S.B. Ballard Stadium has been noticeably paltry so far this season. Will ODU fans pack the place to see a red-hot team play for a bowl berth? Rahne thinks so.

“I know Monarch nation will be out there to support us,” he said after Saturday’s game. “It’s a holiday weekend so I know everyone can come home and be there. I’d love to see that place and rocking and rolling.”

Everybody else went 0-1

ODU was the only local college football team to celebrate Saturday.

Norfolk State, Hampton and William & Mary all lost in their season finales:

NSU fell 31-21 to South Carolina State , although QB Juwan Carter capped his career as the Spartans’ all-time leader in offensive yards (10,247) and passing yards (9,271).

Hampton coach Robert Prunty was optimistic after a 35-27 loss to North Alabama .

William & Mary was playing for a possible FCS playoff spot, but couldn’t muster enough of a rally to beat Richmond in a 20-17 loss .

Justin Fuente departed, Brennan Armstrong returned. But Virginia Tech fell to Miami and Virginia lost to Pittsburgh despite Armstrong’s 487 passing yards.

The Hokies and Cavs play Saturday for the Commonwealth Cup at 3:45 p.m. in Charlottesville.

Heinicke 2, NFL star QBs 0

Taylor Heinicke is 2-0 since the Washington Football Team’s bye week, and Sunday may have been his most impressive performance.

The ODU legend completed 16 of 22 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns without an INT, and he made some clutch throws, many on critical third- or fourth-down plays.

The team-to-be-named-later followed last week’s victory over Tom Brady with a 27-21 win over Carolina and Cam Newton.

Heinicke clearly has improved as he’s gained time on the field, and he has zero interceptions in the past two games.

By the way, Heinicke’s game Saturday came against a Carolina team with the NFL’s top-rated defense.

Anybody still think Heinicke isn’t a legit NFL QB?

ODU men’s basketball goes 0-3

Myrtle Beach might be a nice place for a vacation, or a golf outing, but Old Dominion had a miserable time in the South Carolina resort area during the men’s basketball Myrtle Beach Invitational.

First, ODU left Norfolk without coach Jeff Jones, who stayed home with “flu-like symptoms,” according to a statement Thursday. Without Jones, the Monarchs managed only 16 points in the first half of a 77-36 loss to Indiana State.

ODU then fell 73-60 to East Carolina and 71-63 to Penn.

The Monarchs have nearly a week to regroup before hosting Longwood on Friday at 4 p.m.

Norfolk State opened the season with the program’s first 4-0 start 1988-98, and ran that to 5-0 before Sunday’s blowout loss to Xavier.

Perfect 10

Atlantic Shores (Division II) and Portsmouth Christian (Division III) won private-school state titles this weekend, and 10 football teams from the 757 remain in the hunt for a Virginia High School League state championship after winning region semifinals.

This week’s region championship games involving 757 teams (most games expected to be played at 7 p.m. Friday):

Class 6 Region: Western Branch at Oscar Smith

Class 5 Region A: Kempsville at Green Run

Class 5 Region B: Woodside vs. Maury at Powhatan Field

Class 4 Region A: Warhill at King’s Fork

Class 3 Region A: York vs. Phoebus at Darling Stadium, 2 p.m. Saturday

Commanding Captain

Record-breaker Riley Cook and the Christopher Newport University women’s soccer team qualified for the NCAA Division III Final Four in Greensboro, North Carolina. Cook, a senior from Mechanicsville, scored her 88th career goal and 33rd career game-winner, tying the NCAA all-divisions record for men’s and women’s soccer, in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Chicago .

The fifth-ranked and unbeaten Captains (20-0-1) play a national semifinal Dec. 3 against ninth-ranked Loras (21-0-2) of Dubuque, Iowa.

Cook is the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Video you have to see

Taylor Heinicke made this play — and many more — on Sunday.

What we’re looking forward to this week (besides Thanksgiving)

Norfolk State and Hampton are about 15 miles apart, but the men’s basketball teams will take to the air to play each other. The Spartans and Pirates will play Sunday at 8 p.m. in Phoenix as part of the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge hosted by Chris Paul. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Also notable this week in college basketball:

Friday : Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

This week in college football:

Charlotte at ODU, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m.

The Norfolk Admirals, after a fourth straight loss Sunday, hit the road for a four-game swing in Orlando beginning Thursday.

