17-year-old boy dies after shooting in Portsmouth church parking lot, police say

Police say a teenager died Sunday after a shooting in a Portsmouth church parking lot.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers received reports that a 17-year-old boy suffering life-threatening injuries walked into a local hospital. The boy later died, according to authorities.

On Monday, police said the crime scene was at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot, in the 1100 block of Cherokee Road. The church is across Elmhurst Lane from Manor High School.

Another 17-year-old boy has been arrested. He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, robbery, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s identity. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com