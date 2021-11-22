Wind Force awards $25,00. Here's who received the money

KEYSER – The US Wind Force Foundation has announced 11 recipients in the 11th round of grants from its Community Benefit Fund associated with the Pinnacle Wind Farm.

The wind farm is indirectly owned and operated by Clearway Energy Group.

Eleven grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 and totaling $25,000 were allocated to local projects, bringing the 11-year total of donations from the wind farm to $255,275.

Eighteen completed grant applications were received and evaluated by a local Allocation Committee made up of eight members of the community.

“I appreciate the continued commitment and the amount of effort the Allocation Committee exerted in its review of the grant applications. They did an outstanding job,” said committee chair Cindy Pyles. “We appreciate that the developers of the Pinnacle Wind Farm designed a process for allocating grant money that allowed for local decision-making.”

The 2021 grant recipients are as follows:

Catamount Children’s Center, Inc - $3,000 for the installation of Trade Structures for the new playground

Compelled to Change - $1,000 for the Lil Homies Mentorship Program

Developmental Center & Workshop, Inc - $2,000 for the purchase of a Commercial Shredder

Elk District Volunteer Fire Company - $3,000 for the construction of an Outdoor Stage

Fountain Primary PTO - $3,000 for the construction of an Outdoor Classroom Pavilion

Friends of Ashby’s Fort, Inc.- $1,500 for repairs to the ADA ramp and concrete patio

Friends of Jennings Randolph Lake, Inc. - $1,000 for construction of a new playground

Highland Arts Unlimited, Inc. - $2,500 for the continuation of the Murals and Community Arts Projects

Kitzmiller Volunteer Fire Department - $700 for the purchase of a TSA 230 Stihl Saw

Mineral County Genealogical Society - $500 for the purchase of video recording/playback equipment

Mineral County Parks and Recreation - $1,800 for the installation of benches at soccer field

Town of Elk Garden - $5,000 toward the cost of erecting of utility building

The directors and officers of the US Wind Force Foundation extended a special appreciation to the members of the Allocation Committee: Cindy Pyles, chair; Logan Delsignore, vice-chair, John Lecky, Terry Stephens, Walt Ward, Cliff Wendricks, Carol Wilson, and Hayward Wilson. Their service to the foundation and their community was a critical part of the grant review process.

Pinnacle Wind, which was originally developed by Laurel Renewable Partners, voluntarily committed to donate $60,000 to the Community Benefit Fund at the start of commercial operations in 2012 and $20,000 per year for the life of the project.

“We are extremely pleased to be part of this community,” said Doug Vance, plant manager with Clearway Energy Group. “It’s nice to know that we can be of help to such worthy local initiatives.”

US Wind Force Foundation, Inc., a West Virginia nonprofit corporation, is organized exclusively for charitable purposes. Its primary purpose is to enhance the community by providing funding for projects related to education, historic preservation, public safety, economic development, public recreation, parks, playgrounds, athletic facilities, and other similar activities. It will provide funding to select not-for-profit community organizations, and communities, consistent with its charter.

