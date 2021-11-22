'It's not just jargon': Acuity ranked best in nation for work-life balance for second year in a row

SHEBOYGAN - Acuity Insurance has been ranked first in the nation by Glassdoor as the best in work-life balance during the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row.

Glassdoor is a website that allows employees to voluntarily and anonymously write reviews and insights on their companies. They can also anonymously share and view salaries for positions within the company.

The website conducted a survey from March 15, 2020, to Sept. 28, 2021, and analyzed millions of reviews from U.S.-based employees. Acuity Insurance placed No. 1 out of all the reviews.

“Being named best in the nation for work-life balance is a tremendous gesture by our employees," said Ben Salzmann, president and CEO of Acuity, in a news release. "It is an incredible honor, and it comes from everyone working together, recognizing and valuing each other, and believing in the employee-focused culture we have built that is based on a fierce respect for the individual."

According to the website, employees at Acuity emphasized the company's flexible work policies and generous work-from-home policies.

Acuity's philosophy as an employer is to provide every employee with comprehensive, inclusive and straightforward benefits, the company stated in its news release.

"From offering a true flex-time schedule and unlimited sick leave to support for team members dealing with personal challenges and celebration of joyous life events, Acuity's work-life integration benefits help people achieve a positive balance between their work and personal lives," the news release stated.

This is the second year in a row Acuity Insurance was ranked No. 1 on the list for best work-life balance by Glassdoor reviews.

The company was also featured by TIME as one of the best places to work during the pandemic, placed on Forbes' list of America's best in-state employers and honored by Glassdoor with an Employees' Choice Award.

"Acuity is a great place to work," wrote an anonymous employee on Glassdoor.com. "Great benefits and a flexible schedule that fits my family life. Family is important, and Acuity understands that. My managers really listen to what I have to say and make changes based on suggestions."

Another employee wrote, "Acuity truly embraces work-life balance, it's not just jargon."

Acuity insures more than 125,000 businesses, 300,000 commercial vehicles and almost half a million homes across 29 states. The company employs over 1,500 people.

