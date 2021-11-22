ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Last Thing We Need is More Spending

 6 days ago

Earlier this week, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and I wrote an op-ed that was printed at FoxBusiness.com regarding the supply chain crisis. If you haven't seen it, I thought you'd like to take a look. Inflation just reached a 30-year high. Consumer prices have increased a frightening 6.2%...

prescottenews.com

Opinion: We Need a Little More Milton Friedman Right About Now

Not long ago, President Joe Biden made an offhanded comment that "Milton Friedman isn't running the show anymore.". This president has seldom spoken more valid words. And that's where the trouble has begun. If you were to rate the three most influential economic minds of all time, you'd be hard-pressed...
The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they've been doing so far isn't working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue "very important" in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
FOX59

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden's poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden's team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation's malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
Boston Herald

Ponnuru: Biden's inflation pitch doesn't pass the laugh test

President Joe Biden has taken to saying that the Democrats' "Build Back Better" legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn't just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats' political project. The first weakness of Biden's argument is that the timing is all wrong. On Nov. 10, the White House...
atlanticcitynews.net

Covid-19 stimulus checks blamed in some quarters for inflation spike

Headlines are screaming that inflation is here to stay. U.S. consumer prices have risen by an average of 6.2 percent in the past year, the sharpest increase since 1991. Although Americans are supposedly-in the words of the New York Times-"flush with cash and jobs," they are also deeply unhappy with the state of the economy.
Washington Examiner

Biden's Build Back Better bill fails Manchin's three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda doesn't make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
The Atlantic

Republicans Are Playing Partisan Politics With America's Top Anti-Semitism Post

Here's something most Republican voters probably don't know: For the last four months, a handful of GOP senators have been preventing the confirmation of the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. This post houses America's point person for taking on anti-Jewish activities around the globe, but it has been vacant, despite a singularly qualified candidate being nominated for the role. That candidate is Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt. Her résumé speaks for itself. She has authored five books on anti-Semitism, advised the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and been a trenchant public critic of anti-Jewish bigotry from the nationalist right to the socialist left. This past month, she testified as an expert witness at the trial of the alt-right instigators of the racist rally in Charlottesville, where the marchers chanted "Jews will not replace us!" (Last week, a jury fined them over $25 million.) Lipstadt even famously defeated Holocaust denier David Irving in court, in a legal drama that became a Hollywood movie.
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about "the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians" and said: "If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!"
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

