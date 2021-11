Mercedes-Benz only announced the two-wheel-drive version of the S 580 e PHEV in July, and the luxury maker has already improved it. The most powerful S-Class in the lineup so far hasn't made it to the U.S. yet, so this is a preview of what we expect to eventually come our way. This trim packs a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder ICE that makes 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, getting help from an e-motor with 148 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Total system output is 503 hp and 553 lb-ft. Mercedes has made 4Matic an option as of now. This being the brand's most powerful new-generation S-Class to date, having the front axle get power down should result in more usable power delivery.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO