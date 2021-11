You’d be surprised at how much additional work will be requested as a result of this question. This video is presented by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. There’s one question you can ask as a shop owner that will benefit both your shop and your customer. These few words will translate into higher customer satisfaction rates and an increase in work on each vehicle without seeming pushy or high pressure. That phrase is: “Is there anything your car is doing that you haven’t thought to mention?”

