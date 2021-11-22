2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $66,500

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were “partners in crime” in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said Monday in opening statements, with the defense countering that like so many women before her, Maxwell was being made a scapegoat for a man’s bad behavior. Assistant...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged vaccinated Americans to get their Covid booster shots and once again pleaded with those who have yet to be vaccinated to get their first dose in remarks Monday amid growing concerns about the potential threat posed by the new omicron variant. "The best protection...
(CNN) — Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is also the quickest to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly fast spread in South Africa and its many troubling mutations. Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises...
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private fight with cancer, both companies announced Sunday. Abloh was 41. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with...
Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to hold a former Justice Department official in contempt, demanding criminal charges against a defiant witness for a second time as lawmakers seek answers about the violent attack. The committee on Monday scheduled a vote...
Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) clashed in what both described as a tense phone call on Monday after video surfaced of the far-right lawmaker making Islamophobic remarks about her colleague. The two lawmakers issued separate statements after the phone call making clear that neither found the conversation...
