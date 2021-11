More than 100 people gathered Nov. 18 at Buckwalter Place to celebrate the grand opening of the Technical College of the Lowcountry's Culinary Institute of the South. Students will be able to choose from three areas of study at the institute: baking and pastry, culinary, and hospitality. They will be able to earn an associate degree or certificate in these fields.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO