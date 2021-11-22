ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Dortmund's Hazard and Wolfsburg's Casteels have COVID-19

 6 days ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard tested positive for...

offsiderulepodcast.com

Euro round-up: Wolfsburg and Lyon’s new recruits are top class on women’s football weekend

Die Wolfe’s Jill Roord and Les Gones star Signe Bruun are just two summer signings helping to give their clubs the edge over title rivals, writes Martin Whiteley. Since 2019 the November men’s international break has been designated as women’s football weekend by the FA. On the same weekend in Germany, the ‘random’ fixture computer has treated fans to a big showdown with Bayern Munich hosting Wolfsburg for the past three years.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead

Berlin (AFP) – Second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to a single point Saturday as Marco Reus’ late winner sealed their 2-1 home victory against Stuttgart. Dortmund’s Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven,...
SOCCER
goal.com

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund Match Preview, 11/27/21

VfL Wolfsburg have not won any of their last 12 Bundesliga games against Borussia Dortmund, losing 11 and drawing just once (0-0 away in January 2018) – the Wolves have never had a longer winless run against an opponent in their top-flight history. Borussia Dortmund have won their last six...
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Four Observations From Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 Rebound Against Wolfsburg

With a week to go until Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund kept themselves within reach of the top of the table with a solid, if imperfect, 3-1 win over VFL Wolfsburg. BVB can now leapfrog Bayern Munich with a win at the Westfalenstadion next weekend. After falling out of the Champions...
UEFA
Person
Thorgan Hazard
fearthewall.com

Match Preview: Dortmund Face Wolfsburg After Crashing Out of the Champions League

Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga play this weekend to face 6th place VfL Wolfsburg. Having failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League on Wednesday, the heavily-injured BVB squad are hoping to rebound quickly and take three points against Wolfsburg before the Bayern match next weekend. Wolfsburg...
UEFA
goal.com

Haaland hands Borussia Dortmund fitness boost with striker 'on the bus' for Wolfsburg game

The prolific Norwegian frontman had previously been ruled out until Christmas at the earliest, but he is being welcomed back into Marco Rose’s squad. Borussia Dortmund are preparing to welcome Erling Haaland back into their ranks sooner than expected, with the prolific Norwegian striker shaking off a hip injury that was expected to keep him out of action until Christmas.
UEFA
#Wolfsburg#Casteels#Ap#Borussia Dortmund#Sporting Lisbon
CBS Sports

Soccer notebook: Kevin Mbabu talks Wolfsburg's success, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's Rangers return, more

This week, VfL Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu sat down with CBS Sports to exclusively chat about the German Bundesliga outfit's recent managerial change, his Major League Soccer aspirations and his emotional connection with Newcastle United. We also fill you in on several stories which might have crept under the radar from across Europe while the November international break was coming to an end.
MLS
AFP

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The result means Saint-Etienne slip to the foot of the table, behind Metz on goal difference.
SOCCER
Sports
