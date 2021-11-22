Dortmund's Hazard and Wolfsburg's Casteels have COVID-19

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...

